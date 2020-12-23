OU football: Could Sooners follow the 2016 path that included Big 12 title, major bowl win?

Oklahoma’s 2020 blueprint follows a similar pattern to 2016 — if you take COVID-19 out of the equation.
Nothing’s been typical about this football season. There was no spring football or summer workouts. There was a delayed start and then weekly testing that determined if there would even be Saturday games.
Once OU did start this fall, it opened with a win over Missouri State but lost games against Kansas State and Iowa State. In 2016, the Sooners also started 1-2 with losses against Houston and Ohio State.
Oklahoma enters the Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl game against Florida riding a seven-game winning streak. Four seasons ago, the Sooners ended by winning their final 10 games, including a Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn.
Lincoln Riley — offensive coordinator in 2016, head coach presently — was asked about the similarities between Big 12 championship seasons that featured slow starts and strong finishes.
“There are a lot of similarities. You know, the rhythm at the end of the year has certainly been a lot different with … I don't know what it will end up being, but, obviously, we played one game in a month leading up to the Big 12 championship game. So the keeping of the rhythm has been more difficult here at the end. I thought we really had a good stretch of team ball there in the middle of the season, middle to back half. And so that's maybe the biggest difference that I can point to.”
In 2016, OU had to introduce several new players, especially on defense. Four All-Big 12 members on that side of the ball were lost, which left leadership issues.
The Sooners also lost two of their top three receivers and had to replace two key members on offense.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield rallied the team after the weeks passed. His leadership was essential during the stretch run.
There were several young players on both sides of the ball at the beginning of this season, including quarterback Spencer Rattler. There wasn’t an established running back while the wide receivers were looking to make their mark.
The defense was without leader Ronnie Perkins for the first five games as younger players began maturing on that side of the football.
Which group was the group that provided leadership in 2020?
Riley pointed out the defensive line as being the impact group in terms of leadership. The group, now spearheaded by Perkins’ return, has anchored the defense in terms of providing pressure and setting the tone in big games.
It’s OK for fans to think ahead to the future. After that 2016 season, which almost could be termed a rebuilding year, the Sooners would make three straight College Football Playoff appearances.
“There are a lot of similarities — the team battling back, a lot of young guys getting better, a team that's got a chance to, as you look past this game, the team has got a chance to return a pretty big core and has a chance to do some exciting things here in the future,” Riley said.
“So now there are a lot of the same emotions, a lot of the same kind of same battles that we've had to fight in a way. So, yeah, I think there are a lot of parallels.”