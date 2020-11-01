OU football: Could return of Stevenson and Perkins spark chase for sixth Big 12 championship?

Both players served six-game suspensions from the NCAA following a failed drug test. Bridges was not at Saturday’s game and, moving forward, his status remains unknown.

Riley said the players did a good job blending back to the field.

“We had to kind of scramble a plan up and didn't want to overdo either one of them but they're two mentally locked-in kids,” Riley said. “They've been preparing hard and I thought staffs on both sides had a good plan if they were able to play and to not overdo them and to use them at a few select times. They did a good job.

“I'm sure they'll be many things we correct on tape but those guys have played some ball and so that certainly helps. But it's certainly never easy when you've been out of the game as long as those guys have.”

Defensively speaking

Oklahoma’s defense throws a fist up whenever they force a turnover. On Saturday, that happened three times. Norwood had two interceptions and Isaiah Thomas recovered a fumble in the first half.

The three takeaways brought a smile to OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s face. The coach now has proof that it’s possible.