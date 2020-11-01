OU football: Could return of Stevenson and Perkins spark chase for sixth Big 12 championship?

Spencer Rattler had challenging words during a team meeting prior to Oklahoma’s 62-28 win at Texas Tech.
Simply winning the Big 12 road game wasn’t going to satisfy the freshman quarterback.
“Our goal is to take a step every week, and I think these past three weeks we’ve taken steps every game,” Rattler said following Saturday’s game. “What I said last night to the team was, ‘It's time for us to go out and embarrass somebody.’
“We've been having these games where we're getting up and getting comfortable and tonight, we didn't get comfortable and we kept running it up. Just being in an offense like that, it’s fun and when the defense is playing well like that, the whole team’s fun. Great energy. Great game.”
At that same meeting, Lincoln Riley announced that Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins would be eligible to play. An emotional celebration commenced.
It was a perfect storm for the Sooners, who are gaining momentum heading into November. OU has won 21 consecutive games during the important month.
“We just feel like we’re taking those steps we need to,” Rattler said. “(We are) nowhere near where we need to be but we’re getting there. Every week of practice, every game we have is helping us a lot with our confidence.”
Oklahoma’s road to the Big 12 Championship game isn’t easy, but the path is becoming clearer.
Here are three things we learned from Saturday’s game.
Aiming for six
The Sooners still have plenty of work to do if they want a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship.
To earn one of the two spots in the title game, OU (3-2 in Big 12) needs Iowa State (4-1) and Kansas State (4-1) to lose two more times since those schools own the tiebreaker against them. Oklahoma got a favor from an unlikely source when Texas beat Oklahoma State (3-1).
What OU has learned recently is it cannot get caught up studying the standings. It just needs to keep winning.
“It’s just one game at a time right now,” Riley said. “We’re getting better as a team. It’s like when you guys have asked about playoffs in the previous years. I don’t really care where we stand in the Big 12. I don’t care where we stand in playoffs or any of that. We’re just trying to get better. And if you do that, things work out the way they’re supposed to.”
The schedule swings back to the Sooners’ favor in upcoming weeks. Next up is Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. home game against Kansas and three of the program’s final four games – including a Nov. 21 game against Oklahoma State – will be played in Norman.
Tre Norwood had two interceptions against Texas Tech. He said the Big 12 race still remains on his team’s mind.
“It’s a lot of motivation,” Norwood said. “Just knowing that, as a team, we haven’t reached our peak yet. We continue to grow on all three sides of the ball – offense, defense and special teams each and every week.
“You love to see it, being a part of this program just seeing how as a team we’re meshing. We’re continuing to grow and improve every week. That’s something we harp on that each and every day we continue to take advantage of the days and continue to push and get better. Never get complacent and never get satisfied.”
Dynamic duo
Stevenson and Perkins’ returns injected enthusiasm to the team.
Both provided immediate contributions. Stevenson rushed for a game-high 87 yards and three touchdowns. Perkins chased down a running back on his first play from scrimmage and added two tackles for loss.
“They both had a big impact,” Riley said. “They’re two really, really good football players and it was great to have them back. It certainly was …
“They are two quality players, but then just the emotional lift. Our team is very aware of what those guys, along with Trejan (Bridges), have been through … the emotional lift for our team was pretty awesome.”
Both players served six-game suspensions from the NCAA following a failed drug test. Bridges was not at Saturday’s game and, moving forward, his status remains unknown.
Riley said the players did a good job blending back to the field.
“We had to kind of scramble a plan up and didn't want to overdo either one of them but they're two mentally locked-in kids,” Riley said. “They've been preparing hard and I thought staffs on both sides had a good plan if they were able to play and to not overdo them and to use them at a few select times. They did a good job.
“I'm sure they'll be many things we correct on tape but those guys have played some ball and so that certainly helps. But it's certainly never easy when you've been out of the game as long as those guys have.”
Defensively speaking
Oklahoma’s defense throws a fist up whenever they force a turnover. On Saturday, that happened three times. Norwood had two interceptions and Isaiah Thomas recovered a fumble in the first half.
The three takeaways brought a smile to OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s face. The coach now has proof that it’s possible.
“Sometimes you feel like when you talk about something so much and you end up not getting it, it’s almost like this fantasyland,” Grinch said. “(There are) teams that do. We’re just one of those that doesn’t.
“That’s obviously not reality. It’s not like someone else has a monopoly on takeaways, like we’re not in on the secret type of deal. That’s something that’s week-by-week, obviously. It has a huge impact. It had an incredible impact of the momentum of this game. We’ve been on the other side of that this year from a momentum standpoint. It’s obviously critical plays and the message, again, you don’t get credit for these next week. You have to go create them again.”
The defense also locked down after giving up a score to the Red Raiders on their opening possession. The touchdown allowed was the first by the OU defense in the opening quarter all season.
After that moment, Oklahoma scored 42 consecutive points to take a 48-14 lead at halftime.
OU only allowed 18 total yards of offense during that key stretch.
“That one series did not turn into two,” Grinch said. “I can say it shouldn’t happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. I think, again, there’s some messaging going on that hopefully you have a little bit more proof as to why it’s important to not take too much stock in one play or one drive.”
