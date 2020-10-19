OU football: Could frightening scenario be set up with Halloween night game at Texas Tech?

Joe Mixon caught three touchdown passes, while Dede Westbrook had two scores. Mixon’s 42-yard run with 5:03 remaining was the eventual game-winning touchdown.

* OU 51, Texas Tech 46 (2018): The Red Raiders led 14-0 at halftime and 31-28 at intermission before Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray rallied the Sooners to a victory.

Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 more. Former OU running back Trey Sermon had 206 rushing yards

