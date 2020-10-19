OU football: Could frightening scenario be set up with Halloween night game at Texas Tech?

Oklahoma will hope for no spooky surprises for its Oct. 31 game at Texas Tech.
The Big 12 Conference announced its game time for the Halloween contest in Lubbock.
The Sooners will face the Red Raiders at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Fox.
Oklahoma will have spent the entire month of October away from Norman. It has played road games at Iowa State (Oct. 3), against Texas at Dallas (Oct. 10), at TCU (Saturday) and at Texas Tech (Oct. 31).
Lincoln Riley answered a question to an unrelated topic – saying his team has played handled COVID protocols well – while throwing in a mention about road games.
“I think we’ve learned more and the guys have done a great job, especially with having to travel the last couple of weeks,” Riley said. “The Big 12’s got us traveling here for a long time so we’re getting in a good rhythm there.”
It will be OU’s third consecutive night game in Lubbock. The Sooners won the last two evening contests in thrilling fashion.
* OU 66, Texas Tech 59 (2016): Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes had an epic battle. Mayfield threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns while Mahomes had 734 passing yards and five touchdowns. The teams combined for an NCAA record 1,708 yards of offense, with each school getting 854 yards each.
Joe Mixon caught three touchdown passes, while Dede Westbrook had two scores. Mixon’s 42-yard run with 5:03 remaining was the eventual game-winning touchdown.
* OU 51, Texas Tech 46 (2018): The Red Raiders led 14-0 at halftime and 31-28 at intermission before Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray rallied the Sooners to a victory.
Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 100 more. Former OU running back Trey Sermon had 206 rushing yards
