OU football: Cotton Bowl experience — from bus ride to attendance — won't be same in 2020

OU football: Cotton Bowl experience — from bus ride to attendance — won't be same in 2020

Bus ride to Cotton Bowl won't quite be the same

Oklahoma fans cheer as their team exits the team bus before the Red River Showdown in 2016.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Nik Bonitto wasn’t familiar with the Red River rivalry while growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It didn’t take long for the junior to become educated on how this college football game works. 

“I didn’t really know much about the Texas-OU rivalry and how much it was important to both fan bases, both schools and both programs,” Bonitto said. “Not until I actually experienced it myself. It actually fueled a lot of hatred from me for the other team in burnt orange.”

OU and Texas will meet for the 136th time in Saturday’s 11 a.m. game inside the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Things won’t be the same. Only 25% of the stadium’s capacity will be allowed, which equates to a little over 23,000 fans.

Even tickets available in secondary markets aren’t a hot item. By Thursday afternoon, fans could get tickets for less than $100, which is well below the face value of $150.

The State Fair of Texas won’t surround the stadium, and when buses cruise by, players won’t be greeted by the barrage of fans from both schools.

“Just the bus ride in is always one of the — other than the game — is one of the coolest parts of this,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “To pull into the fairgrounds without anybody there will be a little eerie, I think, honestly, for those of us that have been able to experience that.”

OU has had two home games and experienced a road game with limited attendance.

On Saturday, the split will be the same as years past, meaning approximately only 11,500 fans from both schools.

“The quality of the game and the intensity and all that will be very, very similar, but yeah the atmosphere, it’ll be different,” Riley said. “And probably more different than any other game that we play all year because the neutral,(attendance compared to) just the 25% capacity.”

OU center Creed Humphrey, who is from Shawnee, grew up with this rivalry.

The football game will be the most important thing to the junior captain.

“I’ve been an OU fan my whole life. I’ve been to plenty of these games,” Humphrey said. “The atmosphere is obviously something that’s going to be different this year. That’s something I’ve enjoyed the most, just how intense the atmosphere is.

“But as being a player in these games, you start to not really worry about the atmosphere too much. You start just enjoying just how physical this game is, how intense this game is, how intense this rivalry is on the field. So really, we’ve got to put a thing for our team not to focus on the atmosphere, because it’s going to be different. We’ve got to be ready and play physical and play with intensity and play to finish.”

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

No. 22 Texas vs. OU

Cotton Bowl, Dallas

11 a.m. Saturday

FOX23

