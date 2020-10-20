OU football: Conservative play not in Spencer Rattler's playbook, but he understands ball security most improve

Spencer Rattler has ridden highs and lows while transitioning to Oklahoma’s starting quarterback.
Rattler has thrown more interceptions (five) than any other Big 12 player. But he also has the league’s top pass efficiency rate (174.0), which means when he is good, he is very good.
Rattler will try to guide the Sooners to back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they play at TCU on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Fort Worth.
Rattler was sidelined during the first half of the four-overtime win against Texas after having back-to-back turnovers on OU possessions. The Longhorns scored 10 points to equalize the Red River game.
The redshirt freshman had three interceptions against Kansas State and threw picks against Iowa State and Texas.
What has he seen during those throws and how it Lincoln Riley trying to fix things?
“It’s just throws I gotta not make, be more careful on,” Rattler said during a Zoom meeting following Tuesday’s practice. “I don’t think it’s that deep when you think about it. We work on it every day.
“Of course, I could tune it back and play more conservative, but I’m still gonna play my game but play it smarter. That’s the only thing right there.”
Ball security at this level is much different than his days playing for Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.
“It ain’t high school no more. I can’t run around with the ball in one hand,” Rattler said. “It’s something I’ve been working on a lot. My goal is no more turnovers fumble-wise or interception-wise the rest of the year. That’s every quarterback’s goal but I’ve gotta sharpen that up for sure.”
Filling the shoes of a quarterback predecessor hasn’t been an easy chore at OU. Kyler Murray had to follow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Jalen Hurts had to follow Murray, who also won college football’s grandest trophy. And now Rattler has to go over the footsteps of Hurts, who was a Heisman runner-up in 2019.
Rattler’s aggressive style can be high-risk, high-reward. After returning to the Texas game after intermission, he got stronger as the game wore on. He had a spectacular finish in overtime.
The growing pains, however, have been magnified in the first four games.
“The things he hasn’t done well he’s been very eager and willing to improve and puts forth the work to improve,” Riley said. “He’s shown me no signs that any of this is beyond him as far as doing the things we need him to do better. I’m excited about it.”
Riley called his overtime effort a gutsy performance while facing the stress of playing his first OU-Texas game.
“That showed a lot of his evolution and progress right there,” Riley said. “I would just watch the overtime periods and that to me is the answer. Obviously he’s got to hang on to the ball for us and that’s a fine line because when you’re also the team’s primary playmaker you’ve also got to make some plays too.
“You can’t make plays playing scared. But there are certainly controllable ones with ball security that he needs to improve on and he knows that and I feel very confident that he will.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.