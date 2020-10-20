OU football: Conservative play not in Spencer Rattler's playbook, but he understands ball security most improve

Ball security at this level is much different than his days playing for Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

“It ain’t high school no more. I can’t run around with the ball in one hand,” Rattler said. “It’s something I’ve been working on a lot. My goal is no more turnovers fumble-wise or interception-wise the rest of the year. That’s every quarterback’s goal but I’ve gotta sharpen that up for sure.”

Filling the shoes of a quarterback predecessor hasn’t been an easy chore at OU. Kyler Murray had to follow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield. Jalen Hurts had to follow Murray, who also won college football’s grandest trophy. And now Rattler has to go over the footsteps of Hurts, who was a Heisman runner-up in 2019.

Rattler’s aggressive style can be high-risk, high-reward. After returning to the Texas game after intermission, he got stronger as the game wore on. He had a spectacular finish in overtime.

The growing pains, however, have been magnified in the first four games.

“The things he hasn’t done well he’s been very eager and willing to improve and puts forth the work to improve,” Riley said. “He’s shown me no signs that any of this is beyond him as far as doing the things we need him to do better. I’m excited about it.”