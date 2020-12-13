OU football: College decisions could be leap of faith for recruits not able to visit campuses, coaches

Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins was recently thinking about the 2021 recruits set to make life-changing decisions about their college football careers.
The NCAA has made the recruiting period dark during the global pandemic. There’s been no face-to-face contact with coaches and potential teammates. Official visits have been absent, meaning a prospect must take trips on their own dime to see potential campuses. If they need a ticket for a game, they were on their own.
The early signing period begins Wednesday. OU currently has 15 commitments expected to join the 2021 recruiting class.
“It's going to be a tough thing for those young guys, just not being able to get the full feel, not being able to come in, get around us to get a feel for your future teammates,” Perkins said. “Just being able to talk to the coaches face-to-face, it's kind of a lot of negatives going on.
“I couldn't imagine having to make a decision without being able to take visits or talking to coach face-to-face. When I first visited here, I wasn't planning on committing, but sitting face-to-face with coach (Lincoln) Riley, it just made me want to play here.”
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said spending FaceTime with recruits has almost become second nature. It makes sense, especially with a generation which centers lives around phones and social media.
“In some ways you kind of have more conversations and more real conversations over the course of time,” Grinch said. “So that’s been a unique thing in terms of learning about guys or getting to know guys in a different way.”
Grinch then added, “I guess, trying to find a positive in all of this.”
Grinch was asked if it’s tough to evaluate recruits, as well as get a gauge on body types and athleticism.
The defensive coordinator said things cannot be simplified to recruiting everybody that’s at least 6-foot-2 or has lightning speed.
That’s where getting to know the person is important. Coaches will look at a prospect’s academic standpoint. How did they finish the end of their junior season?
Physically, do the players take part in multiple sports? Did they lose a track season? Have their sophomore speed times improved?
“So you’re trying to connect dots and, as I describe it, I don’t mean to make it sound like this is a dramatic process, a matrix,” Grinch said. “What you don’t want to do is oversimplify it. You’ve got to be honest with yourself and just keep thinking about it and (what) we’ve talked about it as a staff is, if you don’t know, don’t pretend like you know.”
If you do that too much, he said, you can fall into a trap.
“We’re always conscious about who’s recruiting him and that’s the responsible thing to do because that generates a market for an individual, but this year, maybe we saw him, maybe they didn’t,” Grinch said. “Maybe we actually had a better evaluation of them because we saw him in junior basketball. It’s a tight window but maybe they didn’t.
“And vice-versa’s true. This is the guy we identified, we didn’t get a chance to see him in January because you can only go so many places, but we had every intention to go see him in the spring, what if when I’m at school A, they were at school B and this individual’s there. It’s very unique … I keep going back to, be honest with yourself. Don’t pretend that you know something that you don’t and make decisions based on that, again, to the best of your ability.”
