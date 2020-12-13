OU football: College decisions could be leap of faith for recruits not able to visit campuses, coaches

“In some ways you kind of have more conversations and more real conversations over the course of time,” Grinch said. “So that’s been a unique thing in terms of learning about guys or getting to know guys in a different way.”

Grinch then added, “I guess, trying to find a positive in all of this.”

Grinch was asked if it’s tough to evaluate recruits, as well as get a gauge on body types and athleticism.

The defensive coordinator said things cannot be simplified to recruiting everybody that’s at least 6-foot-2 or has lightning speed.

That’s where getting to know the person is important. Coaches will look at a prospect’s academic standpoint. How did they finish the end of their junior season?

Physically, do the players take part in multiple sports? Did they lose a track season? Have their sophomore speed times improved?

“So you’re trying to connect dots and, as I describe it, I don’t mean to make it sound like this is a dramatic process, a matrix,” Grinch said. “What you don’t want to do is oversimplify it. You’ve got to be honest with yourself and just keep thinking about it and (what) we’ve talked about it as a staff is, if you don’t know, don’t pretend like you know.”