OU football: Coaches remain 'optimistic' for wide receiver Jadon Haselwood's return

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked for an injury update during a Tuesday Zoom meeting with reporters.
Brayden Willis, who left during the Kansas State game, is working toward returning to the field, Riley said. Jeremiah Hall and Isiah Thomas were nicked up during the Texas win and running back Seth McGowan did not suit up.
“I don’t think anything too serious,” Riley said. “The bye week, I think, came at a good time for those guys. Yeah, Brayden got a little nicked up against Kansas State and haven’t had him since then and I would say he’s week-to-week right now.”
Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was expected to be a heavy playmaker this season but an injury before the season hasn’t allowed him to play.
“He's well ahead of schedule. I don't want to promise anything right now. We're optimistic,” Riley said about Haselwood’s possible return from a suspected ACL injury. “He's done a great job. You kind of lay out your dream scenario of how you want a young man to handle an injury like this and this is the blueprint for how you do it.
“In one day right after it happened where he was in the dumps and down, and then after that, he said all right, that's over. It's time to go get ready now.”
Haselwood caught 19 passes for 272 yards last season. The former five-star recruit had a touchdown catch against South Dakota.
“He's a great example for, even when something doesn't go your way personally, when you stay engaged with the team, you continue to bring energy to what you can do that day even though maybe it's not what you dreamt you'd be doing,” Riley said. “You're going to be in a much better place mentally than maybe somebody that just 'poor me' the entire time. And he's done that. He has. He's been completely engaged.”
