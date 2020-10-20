OU football: Coaches remain 'optimistic' for wide receiver Jadon Haselwood's return

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked for an injury update during a Tuesday Zoom meeting with reporters.

Brayden Willis, who left during the Kansas State game, is working toward returning to the field, Riley said. Jeremiah Hall and Isiah Thomas were nicked up during the Texas win and running back Seth McGowan did not suit up.

“I don’t think anything too serious,” Riley said. “The bye week, I think, came at a good time for those guys. Yeah, Brayden got a little nicked up against Kansas State and haven’t had him since then and I would say he’s week-to-week right now.”

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was expected to be a heavy playmaker this season but an injury before the season hasn’t allowed him to play.

“He's well ahead of schedule. I don't want to promise anything right now. We're optimistic,” Riley said about Haselwood’s possible return from a suspected ACL injury. “He's done a great job. You kind of lay out your dream scenario of how you want a young man to handle an injury like this and this is the blueprint for how you do it.

“In one day right after it happened where he was in the dumps and down, and then after that, he said all right, that's over. It's time to go get ready now.”