OU football: Charleston Rambo brings number of Oklahoma's off-season departures to 11

Charleston Rambo, a three-year contributor to Oklahoma’s receiving corps, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal.

Rambo is coming off a 25-catch, 312-yard season. He had two touchdown catches in the season opener against Missouri State and a scoring reception against Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Rambo wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Sooner Nation, Coach Stoops, Coach Riley and Coach Simmons for believing in me. Thank you OU football for the lifelong memories made. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. God Bless.”

Rambo finished with the fourth-most catches and receiving yards in 2020 behind Marvin Mims (37 receptions, 610 yards, 9 touchdowns), Theo Wease (37-530-4) and Austin Stogner (26-422-3).

OU has lost at least 11 players off the 2020 roster including quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Chandler Morris (TCU) to new schools.

Cornerback Tre Brown, defensive back Tre Norwood and offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy have opted to enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Rambo joins running back T.J. Pledger, linebacker Jon-Michael Terry and safety Robert Barnes in entering the transfer portal.

Tight end Jalin Conyers is transferring to Arizona State.

