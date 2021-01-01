OU football: Chandler Morris' decision to transfer was 'little bit unexpected' according to Lincoln Riley

Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris’ decision to transfer was “a little bit unexpected,” Lincoln Riley said on Friday afternoon.

Morris announced his choice to search for another school about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Combined with Tanner Mordecai’s transfer to SMU, the Sooners will enter 2021 with Spencer Rattler (who has four years of eligibility remaining) and recently signed Caleb Williams (the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle according to Rivals.)

What’s going to happen at the position? Will he immediately search for another quarterback?

“I’m not going to rush into it. With any of these, it’s a little bit of the concern with the transfer portal right now,” Riley said. “Right now, it seems like a rat race, people just scoop people up. I want to make sure we’re bringing in the right kind of people. People that are going to fit in with our culture. So we’ll be patient with it.”

“We’ve gone into years with two scholarship quarterbacks, and done OK,” Riley added. “Not scared of it. Just got to evaluate it, evaluate what’s out there, and see if there’s anything that makes sense for us.