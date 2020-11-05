OU football: Cancellations across college football keeping Lincoln Riley vigilant about COVID

Lincoln Riley and his football team have noticed the multiple games being postponed or canceled due to COVID.

Wisconsin, for example, has had an outbreak that’s canceled two contests of the Big 10 season.

Does Riley remain concerned about the pandemic entering his football program?

“It's all over the country,” Riley said during a Thursday meeting via Zoom. “There are all these games getting canceled, moved, all these guys not playing, coaches not being able to coach and there's been a number of games that have been right on the threshold of it that have been played. Our first game (against Missouri State) is a great example of it. There are constant reminders all over the place.”

OU's season opener was in jeopardy because of multiple players having tested positive or due to contact tracing.

Is Riley worried about previous players who have tested positive for COVID, especially those with at least 90 days elapsing since an initial diagnosis?