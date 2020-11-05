OU football: Caleb Kelly on "fast track to getting better very, very quickly" according to Lincoln Riley

Caleb Kelly continues to progress after suffering an ACL injury during preseason camp. It was his second knee injury in the past two years.

The senior linebacker missed all but four games in 2019 season but was able to maintain redshirt status.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was asked on Thursday how Kelly’s rehabilitation Is going.

“Caleb is doing well. He’s coming back and handling it like we’ve seen him handle injuries before. He’s on the fast track to getting better very, very quickly,” Riley said. “It’s been great to continue to have him around. He always has a smile on his face. He always has a great vibe and energy about him. I think it’s been like all of us would come to expect.”

Jordan Kelley sat out last season because of a torn ACL and rehabilitated alongside Kelly in 2019. The defensive lineman credited Kelly for his positive attitude while both were trying to get heal.

“We were hurt together. I remember that now. It was me and Caleb. We were just grinding, trying to keep each other positive. Obviously, a guy that has been here this long helped me. Caleb was a huge help for me,” Kelley said.