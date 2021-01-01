OU football: Brooks and Redmond expected to return in 2021, but what's up with Haselwood, Perkins and Stevens?

Riley said he’s begun the process of studying about the two player’s futures.

“We haven’t received draft grades back on any of our guys yet so that’s certainly part of the equation,” he said during Friday. “That becomes strictly an on-field evaluation only, so that only tells part of the story, but obviously it’s an important piece … so we’ve had a couple conversations with those guys and families and will continue to have those conversations and try to help them land in the right spot and make sure they’ve got all the information that they need.”

Redmond joined the team in practices leading up to the Cotton Bowl, Riley said.

The OU coach admitted that discussing futures with potential NFL early entrants isn’t a bad thing.

“They’re fun conversations to have with guys. If you’re having those conversations with guys having potential to be drafted in an advantageous spot, then some things have gone well so it’s definitely good to be able to connect with those guys and their families,” Riley said. “It’s the kind of conversations that when you start off recruiting and getting to know their families, you always hope that you’ll be in a position to have a realistic conversation about that at some point, so it’s been good.”