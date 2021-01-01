OU football: Brooks and Redmond expected to return in 2021, but what's up with Haselwood, Perkins and Stevens?

Two familiar faces are expected to return to Oklahoma’s roster for the 2021 football season.
Running back Kennedy Brooks and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have indicated to Lincoln Riley that they plan on returning to the team after choosing to opt out this year.
“We’re excited to welcome those guys back,” Riley said during a Friday call with OU beat reporters.
This is an interesting time for college football. There was no loss in eligibility in 2020, meaning class status this season will stay the same next year. The transfer portal allows players to come and go and upcoming NCAA legislation could allow immediate eligibility.
And then there’s the common question in January — which players will declare for early entry to the NFL draft?
Tre Brown didn’t play in OU’s 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl, choosing to begin work for the draft. After the win, center Creed Humphrey (who has 37 starts) and defensive back Tre Norwood (who had a Big 12-best five interceptions) announced they were going to begin chasing their NFL dreams.
Quarterback Chandler Morris and running back T.J. Pledger announced their intention to transfer.
The big names to watch include running back Rhamondre Stevenson (the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding offensive player) and defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Both were stars after missing the season’s first five games following a suspension.
Riley said he’s begun the process of studying about the two player’s futures.
“We haven’t received draft grades back on any of our guys yet so that’s certainly part of the equation,” he said during Friday. “That becomes strictly an on-field evaluation only, so that only tells part of the story, but obviously it’s an important piece … so we’ve had a couple conversations with those guys and families and will continue to have those conversations and try to help them land in the right spot and make sure they’ve got all the information that they need.”
Redmond joined the team in practices leading up to the Cotton Bowl, Riley said.
The OU coach admitted that discussing futures with potential NFL early entrants isn’t a bad thing.
“They’re fun conversations to have with guys. If you’re having those conversations with guys having potential to be drafted in an advantageous spot, then some things have gone well so it’s definitely good to be able to connect with those guys and their families,” Riley said. “It’s the kind of conversations that when you start off recruiting and getting to know their families, you always hope that you’ll be in a position to have a realistic conversation about that at some point, so it’s been good.”
Redmond actually practiced with the team during bowl preparations, getting some reps with the scout team. While Brooks wasn’t with the team, Riley said that the running back trained with the strength and conditioning staff at times during the past few months.
Seniors on the OU roster don’t have to leave. So will they come back in 2021?
“The majority of our seniors, we’ve extended the opportunity for them to join us again next year,” Riley said. “Like anything, you’ve got a bunch of different guys in different situations and these guys have to make a decision that nobody anticipated them having to make, and it is unique, but I do anticipate we’ll have a handful of those guys rejoin the team.”
Morris’ departure “was a little bit unexpected,” Riley said. The quarterback room next season will include starter Spencer Rattler and newly signed Caleb Williams, who was rated the nation’s-best dual threat quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals.
Riley said that he won’t rush into signing a third quarterback and wants to evaluate possibilities.
“If we get to the point we feel like we need somebody else in the room, we’ll pursue it,” Riley said. “We’ve gone into years with two scholarship quarterbacks, and done OK. Not scared of it. Just got to evaluate it, evaluate what’s out there, and see if there’s anything that makes sense for us.”
Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood was excused from Cotton Bowl preparations to deal with a personal situation, Riley said. He fought back from a summertime knee injury to play in three games and ended with four catches for 65 yards in his second season.
“He's been a tremendous teammate throughout a year that's been very difficult for him personally,” Riley said. “You take all the challenges that every person had, every player across the country had, and you add on a guy dealing with as serious an injury as he had, it was a hard year on him. He was a really good teammate and worked his tail off.
“He had a personal situation come up that I totally understood,” Riley added. “He's excited and ready to work and I think has a lot of momentum going into this offseason and we'll be excited to welcome him back and get started back again this spring.”