OU football: Bonitto, Humphrey earn All-American honors

OU football: Bonitto, Humphrey earn All-American honors

Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto and Creed Humphrey earned Associated Press All-America honors, it was announced on Monday.

Bonitto was a second-team selection from his outside linebacker position. Humphrey was a third-team pick at center.

Bonitto was a dynamic force from the edge for OU. He had 10.0 tackles for loss including 7.5 quarterback sacks. Humphrey is the two-time Big 12 offensive lineman of the year. He hasn’t allowed a sack during his college career.

The Sooners will face Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Gators were represented by quarterback Kyle Trask and wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the second team. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a first-team All-American.

Pitts and Toney have opted out of the game to concentrate on the NFL Draft.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

