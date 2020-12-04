OU football: Bob Stoops won't be on sideline helping coach in Saturday's game

Bob Stoops won't be on Oklahoma's sideline during Saturday's game against Baylor, the school announced on Friday.
Stoops, the legendary coach who served 18 seasons as the Sooners' head coach, had helped out with practices after COVID-19 issues enveloped the football program.
Stoops won't be needed in a coaching role due to the availability of some of the OU football team's coaching staff members.
"Our staff and players are extremely appreciative of Coach Stoops for his time and for the input he provided the last several days as we've prepared for tomorrow's game," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "He means so much to our program and we're very thankful for his willingness to assist during a period of need."
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
