OU football: Bedlam debut not expected to be too big a moment for first-time starting quarterback Spencer Rattler

“How (do) they handle adversity, how they handle tough situations, just their overall competitiveness,” Riley said. “Are they somebody that, in that arena, wants the ball? Some guys do, some guys say they do. You can tell the difference.

“He's a guy that doesn't shy away from it. I think he'll be ready.”

Riley was asked if he was concerned about Rattler’s mentality after he was benched during the second quarter of the Texas victory. The quarterback had back-to-back turnovers, which prompted the coach to sideline Rattler for a few series.

“I wasn’t worried about that. I feel like I know who he is. That thought didn’t cross my mind at the time,” Riley said. “And if he was to mope or not handle it the right way, he’s not the guy who should be our starting quarterback. That’s not a quality that would help us or help this team.