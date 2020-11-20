OU football: Bedlam debut not expected to be too big a moment for first-time starting quarterback Spencer Rattler

NORMAN — Spencer Rattler got the taste of a rivalry game in October.
Entering the Texas game, Oklahoma’s first-year starting quarterback received the typical questions before making his debut in the Red River contest.
What do Rattler’s teammates say to him about playing in an emotion-packed game? How important is it for him to avoid the outside noise? How nervous will he be when he takes the field?
The moment wasn’t too big for the quarterback in the OU-Texas contest, Lincoln Riley said, and he expects a similar attitude entering Saturday’s Bedlam game against Oklahoma State.
“He was fine throughout (the OU-Texas game),” Riley said. “I didn't think any of the good or bad that happened in that game was a result of the build-up. I just think, like we've kinda said over and over this year, every game, every scenario, every situation is a learning opportunity for him and our whole team.
“I think he's learned, he'll get into some new situations, some different situations here Saturday night and hopefully the experience he's had through this year and some of the situations he's already been in, he can draw back.”
There’s so much involved in recruiting players, especially a high-profile position like quarterback.
Riley said it’s not easy to gauge how a prospective player will handle adversity, but it is something that the coach considers during the process.
“How (do) they handle adversity, how they handle tough situations, just their overall competitiveness,” Riley said. “Are they somebody that, in that arena, wants the ball? Some guys do, some guys say they do. You can tell the difference.
“He's a guy that doesn't shy away from it. I think he'll be ready.”
Riley was asked if he was concerned about Rattler’s mentality after he was benched during the second quarter of the Texas victory. The quarterback had back-to-back turnovers, which prompted the coach to sideline Rattler for a few series.
“I wasn’t worried about that. I feel like I know who he is. That thought didn’t cross my mind at the time,” Riley said. “And if he was to mope or not handle it the right way, he’s not the guy who should be our starting quarterback. That’s not a quality that would help us or help this team.
“I think the starting quarterback has to have — not necessarily lowering your shoulder and running over guys — but there’s got to be a toughness and a mental toughness of the guy at that position for your team to need to have any of that. Whether they are a big dude who tried to run guys over or even a small guy like Kyler (Murray) that never got hit and slide every chance he got, there’s a mental toughness and a mindset and a competitiveness that you have to have. You have to handle situations like that where it doesn’t go your way.”
OSU coach Mike Gundy has been impressed with Rattler’s first seven games as a starting quarterback.
“He’s a good football player. He’s considerably different from an outsider looking in to now than he was six weeks ago,” Gundy said. “Obviously, he has game experience and has come along. He’s a good football player and looks like he’s going to be what he was advertised to be coming out of high school.”
Gundy said it’s too early to compare Rattler to former Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Murray and Jalen Hurts. But he does have good tools, the OSU coach said.
“He’s mobile. He’s got a strong arm,” Gundy said. “I only know what I see on tape. I don’t know a lot about him personally yet compared to those other guys. He moves around well.”
Trace Ford is a leader on the Cowboy defense. The sophomore was asked how much more difficult Rattler’s ability will make his job Saturday.
“It’s harder to pull the trigger. You can’t pull your trigger because then he can outrun you,” Ford said. “You have to keep your edge. It definitely draws more concern in my head. It creates more thought. I can’t just go. It’s not much more of an extra concern. Just have to keep an eye out for the quarterback and make sure you have him accounted for on every play.”
