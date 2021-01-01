OU football: Austin Stogner's had 'long journey back' from staph infection to play in Cotton Bowl

When Austin Stogner played in the Cotton Bowl victory over Florida, it was his first action in five games.

The tight end/H-back was injured in the Kansas contest and was further sidelined by a staph infection in his quad, according to reports. He made one catch for 12 yards in OU’s 55-20 victory at AT&T Stadium.

Stogner’s return “was a long journey back,” Lincoln Riley said.

Stogner lost about 35 pounds while recovering, the coach said.

“It really hit his body hard in the procedure and the medications and all that he was on to fight the infection,” Riley said. “They were successful but they also really took a toll on his body so as he was kind of able to finally get past some of the medications and able to start eating normally and do some things actively, he got better quickly but it just took a long, long time to get to that point.”

It was three weeks before coaches even wanted to put him back to work as Riley admitted it was a scary situation.

“We knew he took a pretty decent hit in that (Kansas) game but never dreamed that something like that’s going to happen and obviously got a lot worse before it got better,” Riley said.

