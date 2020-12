OU football: All-Big 12 first team honors includes three Sooners, no defensive players

Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey was named the Big 12’s offensive lineman of the year for the second consecutive season and he joined eight teammates gathered All-Big 12 first- or second-team honors, the conference announced on Thursday.

An OU player has been named offensive lineman of the year for five consecutive seasons.

It was the only specialty award captured by OU, which will play Iowa State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game.

Humphrey, Jeremiah Hall (FB) and Gabe Brkic (K) were named to the All-Big 12 first team in a vote by the 10 league coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The bigger surprise is that no OU player was voted on the first team defense. The Sooners are atop nearly every statistic category as a team defense.

Humphrey has started 34 consecutive games and, according to Pro Football Focus, has not allowed a sack in his collegiate career (2,327 plays).

Humphrey joins former OU Big 12 offensive line winners Orlando Brown (2016 and 2017) as well as Dru Samia (2018).