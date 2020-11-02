OU football: After road-heavy football in October, Sooners finally return to Norman

Oklahoma will finally embrace “Home Sweet Home” on Saturday.
The Sooners played four consecutive games in October away from Norman. They went 3-1 during that span, including Saturday’s 62-28 win at Texas Tech.
OU will host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
While Lincoln Riley admits that road games don’t have as much as a hostile feel as years past – 25 percent capacity stadiums will do that – the OU coach does feel like his team matured with the challenges that they faced.
“We’ve always enjoyed the challenge of playing away from here and I think our team really responded to it,” Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call. “I think guys are forced to grow up and grow up on the road, albeit I will say … when stadiums aren’t full, the road isn’t as difficult and you probably don’t have as much of a homefield advantage as you normally do on the flip side of it.
“So those things are maybe negated I would say some this year. But I think these young guys have grown up and the team’s been in some tough situations that we’ve had to dig ourselves out from. I’m so excited here for this closing stretch.”
Oklahoma (4-2 overall, 3-2 in Big 12) will play three of its final four games at home. The only road trip is a Nov. 28 game at West Virginia.
Riley was asked what his initial thoughts were when he saw the revised 2020 schedule which included the lengthy road trip.
“I thought it was kind of strange. I just never had a stretch where you’re gone for, I think it’s been literally six weeks. So bizarre how we got there,” Riley said. “But it is what it is. You got to win the ones on your schedule.
“As far as it being a good time for us, I don’t know, sometimes I think the road creates a kind of band-together type of atmosphere within your roster, if your culture’s in a good place and if your team’s willing to really come together. With some of the adversity we faced early in the season, I don’t know, it was just kind of a good time for us to get out on our own and band together and see if we could fight through it. The team, through that stretch of games, did a nice job of that.”
