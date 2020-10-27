OU football: A midseason report card for the Sooners

Oklahoma has now reached the midway point of the 2020 regular season.

There was no guarantee that the Sooners would get this far leading up to the Sept. 12 season opener against Missouri State. There was no knowledge of how COVID-19 could impact college football.

“Man, to be honest, I didn’t think we would make even get past summer workouts,” OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “The older I get, not just in relation to football but in life, I realize you can’t take things for granted. You can’t take your family for granted. You can’t take opportunities like playing for the University of Oklahoma for granted.

“I’m happy that we have a few games under our belt and, hopefully, we’ll get to finish this thing out, which I’m pretty sure we will.”

It’s been an up-and-down run for Oklahoma. For the first time since 1999, the program has lost back-to-back regular-season games. It played its longest football game in history with an exhausting four-overtime victory over Texas.

The Sooners (3-2 overall, 2-2 in Big 12) is coming off their best game, a 33-14 triumph at TCU.