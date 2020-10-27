OU football: A midseason report card for the Sooners

Oklahoma has now reached the midway point of the 2020 regular season.
There was no guarantee that the Sooners would get this far leading up to the Sept. 12 season opener against Missouri State. There was no knowledge of how COVID-19 could impact college football.
“Man, to be honest, I didn’t think we would make even get past summer workouts,” OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “The older I get, not just in relation to football but in life, I realize you can’t take things for granted. You can’t take your family for granted. You can’t take opportunities like playing for the University of Oklahoma for granted.
“I’m happy that we have a few games under our belt and, hopefully, we’ll get to finish this thing out, which I’m pretty sure we will.”
It’s been an up-and-down run for Oklahoma. For the first time since 1999, the program has lost back-to-back regular-season games. It played its longest football game in history with an exhausting four-overtime victory over Texas.
The Sooners (3-2 overall, 2-2 in Big 12) is coming off their best game, a 33-14 triumph at TCU.
Spencer Rattler continues to get settled at quarterback. The running backs are maturing, as are the wide receivers. Defensively, new names continue to make plays as Alex Grinch continues to look for the perfect combination for success.
Winning a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship continues to be an uphill battle. OU must win out and then still needs help to overcome Kansas State and Iowa State.
Before looking ahead, let’s give a midseason report card. (Hint: these grades aren’t as sparkling as last season when the team started 6-0).
Offense: B-
Oklahoma won’t have a Heisman Trophy finalist for the first time since Lincoln Riley started calling offensive plays in 2015.
There’s nothing wrong with that. The streak of quarterbacks representing Oklahoma in the Heisman race had to end at some point.
Rattler is growing up quickly. The redshirt freshman even has comparable numbers to Heisman winners Baker Mayfield (15 TD passes through five games in 2017) and Kyler Murray (17 TD passes through five games in 2018). Rattler has thrown at least two touchdown passes in all five games. He also has thrown five interceptions.
Marvin Mims has set an OU freshman record with six touchdown passes through five games. He has three receptions of 50-plus yards.
T.J. Pledger has had back-to-back 100-yard games (131 versus Texas, 122 at TCU), but the offense is only averaging 3.7 rushing yards per carry, a low for the Riley era. The offensive line is showing more consistency than earlier in the season.
The biggest question moving forward is the return of two suspended players – running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges. Their return could impact the Sooners.
Offensive MVP: Marvin Mims.
Defense: C+
Statistically, the Sooners have the No. 16 total defense in the nation. It’s not a bad number, even with the pandemic keeping some programs from playing.
There was definite improvement in Saturday’s TCU game. OU only allowed 14 points – which is good in any Big 12 game – and half of those points came on a meaningless fourth-quarter touchdown.
This grade would be higher if not for the late collapses in the Kansas State and Iowa State losses as well as in the four-overtime win against Texas.
Granted, the OU offense did not favors with production in those losses. But the defense could not find a way to get off the field.
The defensive line – after having to recover from the loss of Ronnie Perkins and Jalen Redmond in the first five games – has been solid. Teams are only averaging 92.2 rushing yards per game, which is seventh-best nationally.
Creating turnovers continues to be an issue, although three takeaways against Texas including a game-clinching interception was progress.
Defensive MVP: Bryan Asamoah
Special teams: B
Kicker Gabe Brkic has proven human. He is 8-of-11 on field goal attempts (missing two 50 yard-plus tries) after making all 17 of his tries last season. But he remains an effective weapon.
Mims is second nationally averaging 17.9 yards per punt return, showing his dynamic ability to change field position.
OU has a pair of blocked field goal attempts and a punt block, but also has had a punt blocked and allowed an 85-yard punt return.
Special teams MVP: Mims
Remaining schedule, toughest-to-easiest
1. Oklahoma State, Nov. 21: The Cowboys have the inside track to the Big 12 Championship game. An OU win is necessary to advance.
2. At Texas Tech, Oct. 31: Nothing ever comes easy for the Sooners in Lubbock. The Red Raiders could provide a Halloween night scare.
3. Baylor, Dec. 5: The late regular-season finale pairs the two schools who played for the Big 12 Championship one year earlier.
4. At West Virginia, Nov. 28: The Mountaineers haven’t beaten the Sooners since joining the conference in 2012.
5. Kansas, Nov. 7: While OU fans will be looking forward to the first home game since September, Jayhawks fans are focusing on basketball season.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.