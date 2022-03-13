OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas provides inspiration, donation for Tulsa Boys' Home

SAND SPRINGS — University of Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas, a 2017 graduate of Tulsa Memorial High School, is on the precipice of what he hopes will be a magical ride into the NFL and the football history books.

But perhaps his biggest magic trick so far is looking ahead with anticipation while simultaneously looking back with appreciation.

As a tangible sign of that dual focus, Thomas came up from Norman on Sunday afternoon to visit the young men at the Tulsa Boys’ Home, offer them some encouragement and make a $1,500 donation to help out the residential treatment facility near Sand Springs.

All of that comes just six days after the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, a tryout of sorts where NFL Draft hopefuls spend a week putting everything they have on the line for a chance at gridiron glory.

For Thomas, the trips seemed equally important.

“I had the opportunity to find a way to get back in touch with my roots,” he said. “Just being here kind of humbles you — the hardships that these guys face, the adversity that they face.”

Noting that he’s only four or five years older than some of the residents at the Tulsa Boys’ Home, Thomas said it’s important for them to hear “from a guy who’s been through some of the same stuff that they went through. It means a little more than maybe it does from someone 20 years older.”

“I always had somebody looking out for me, like my coaches,” he said. “Somebody always looks out for me, and I know some of these guys don’t have somebody to look up to, so I want to be that guy.”

Thomas has had some practice with that, having worked hard to be a role model for his younger brother, Vic, 14.

“When I see these guys (at the Tulsa Boys’ Home), I see him,” Thomas said.

“I just want to show them that I’m doing something with my life that’s positive” and that “you don’t have to resort to a gang or resort to violence or negativity to be seen or heard.”

“Maybe something like this will shine a light in their life,” he said.

Thomas knows how important those positive influences are. In fact, it was his longtime coach at Memorial, Darnell Whitaker, who got him involved with the Tulsa Boys’ Home.

Whitaker has worked at the facility for 13 years, and each day after work during football season, he heads over to Memorial, where he helps coach the Chargers.

That’s where he met Thomas when Thomas was just a sophomore, and the two have remained close, with Whitaker being one of those people looking out for Thomas.

“His first couple of years at OU not playing were tough,” Whitaker said. “He would call me, and I’d tell him to stick with it. But it’s easy for me to tell him to stick with it; same with these boys.”

Whitaker knew Thomas would be a great influence for the Tulsa Boys’ Home residents, so he invited him up.

After a couple of visits, he said, Thomas told him, “Coach, I want to come up here as much as I can.”

“So he kind of fell in love with the boys,” Whitaker said.

And just like someone who looks out for someone else, Whitaker looks at what Thomas has made of himself with both admiration and pride.

“I get emotional,” he said. “I do. He’s come a very, very, very long way. He’s one of my babies. He means a lot to me.”

If Thomas is drafted into the NFL, the Chargers — a basketball powerhouse that just won another state championship — will have another sport to celebrate.

The last Memorial product to play in the NFL was Randy Hughes, who also played for the Sooners before being selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 1975 NFL Draft.

For Thomas, the thought of following in the footsteps of Hughes, who played six seasons for the Cowboys, “is an honor.”

“Memorial is such a basketball powerhouse that to be able to put a focal point on football — it means a lot.”

In fact, Thomas said if he ever gets his name shown across the bottom of the television screen during Monday Night Football, “I’m gonna say Tulsa Memorial High School.”

“I take pride in being potentially the next NFL player to come from Memorial.”

Gregg Conway, executive director and CEO of the Tulsa Boys’ Home, said he hopes Thomas will always take pride in what he has achieved off the field, as well.

His visit to the facility Sunday “means a great deal for our boys,” he said. “Our guys can’t hear enough about stories of overcoming adversity and local hometown boys making good, whatever their endeavor.”

And the donation — from Thomas' NIL earnings, or compensation for the use of his name, image or likeness — will come in handy, too.

“One of our biggest budget line items happens to be feeding 64 really hungry teenage boys,” Conway said. “Our food budget this year is $262,500. So this will go a long way in helping with our food budget.”

He knows the boys won’t remember the money, and that’s fine with him.

“Isaiah Thomas came and gave them a pep talk, and they all have a nice hoodie with Isaiah’s logo and the slogan on the front,” which says “I’m coming for everything they said I couldn’t have.”

“Like I said, these guys can’t hear enough of that — role models in the community overcoming adversity,” Conway said. “These are some of the most broken boys in the state of Oklahoma.”

Trey Swim of Arcadia has been at the Tulsa Boys’ Home for about three weeks.

And although he admitted to being a bigger fan of the Oklahoma State University Cowboys than the OU Sooners, he had plenty of good things to say about Thomas.

“Isaiah, he’s really cool to hang around — a really neat guy,” he said. “You can definitely tell by his character how he’s kind of built up from nothing.

“I think that’s a really good motivation — waking up in the morning just ready to grind, ready to go,” Swim said.

“And if he can do it, why can’t I?”

