OU Board of Regents votes unanimously to accept Sooners' invitation to SEC

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to accept OU's invitation to the Southeastern Conference.
OU's membership will take affect on July 1, 2025 as stipulated in the SEC's invitation, which was issued following unanimous vote of conference presidents and chancellors on Thursday. Texas' board of regents also voted unanimously to accept its school's invitation on Friday morning. The OU regents' vote puts the finishing touches on what's become a 10-day conference realignment saga.
The Houston Chronicle first reported July 21 that OU and Texas had approached the SEC regarding membership. Big 12 leadership met the following day regarding the rumors, but OU and Texas representatives were absent.
OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas counterpart Jay Hartzell met with the Big 12 Executive Committee on July 25, but that changed little. The schools still informed the Big 12 on Monday they won't renew their grant of rights agreements past 2025. Then they formally petitioned the SEC for membership on Tuesday.
“The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the most significant decisions in our more than a century of athletics and is of true importance to the broader university,” Harroz said. “We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma.
"The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we’re thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country.”