OU Board of Regents votes unanimously to accept Sooners' invitation to SEC

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to accept OU's invitation to the Southeastern Conference.

OU's membership will take affect on July 1, 2025 as stipulated in the SEC's invitation, which was issued following unanimous vote of conference presidents and chancellors on Thursday. Texas' board of regents also voted unanimously to accept its school's invitation on Friday morning. The OU regents' vote puts the finishing touches on what's become a 10-day conference realignment saga.

The Houston Chronicle first reported July 21 that OU and Texas had approached the SEC regarding membership. Big 12 leadership met the following day regarding the rumors, but OU and Texas representatives were absent.

OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas counterpart Jay Hartzell met with the Big 12 Executive Committee on July 25, but that changed little. The schools still informed the Big 12 on Monday they won't renew their grant of rights agreements past 2025. Then they formally petitioned the SEC for membership on Tuesday.