 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU Board of Regents votes unanimously to accept Sooners' invitation to SEC
0 Comments
featured

OU Board of Regents votes unanimously to accept Sooners' invitation to SEC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OU-TEXAS FOOTBALL (copy)

Unique to the Oklahoma-Texas series: the arrival of team buses at the Texas state fair grounds. These OU fans react to the arrival of a Longhorns bus in 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule

Related

Guerin Emig: ESPN and American Athletic Conference enter realignment craziness and, well, maybe it isn't so crazy

SEC votes unanimously to extend membership invites to Oklahoma, Texas

July 30, 2021 video. President Harroz made his statement at the OU board of regents meeting where regents decided to move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to accept OU's invitation to the Southeastern Conference.

Limited time digital-only offer: One year for $26

OU's membership will take affect on July 1, 2025 as stipulated in the SEC's invitation, which was issued following unanimous vote of conference presidents and chancellors on Thursday. Texas' board of regents also voted unanimously to accept its school's invitation on Friday morning. The OU regents' vote puts the finishing touches on what's become a 10-day conference realignment saga.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Houston Chronicle first reported July 21 that OU and Texas had approached the SEC regarding membership. Big 12 leadership met the following day regarding the rumors, but OU and Texas representatives were absent.

OU president Joseph Harroz and Texas counterpart Jay Hartzell met with the Big 12 Executive Committee on July 25, but that changed little. The schools still informed the Big 12 on Monday they won't renew their grant of rights agreements past 2025. Then they formally petitioned the SEC for membership on Tuesday.

“The board’s action today is undoubtedly one of the most significant decisions in our more than a century of athletics and is of true importance to the broader university,” Harroz said. “We believe that joining the Southeastern Conference will sustain our tradition of national-caliber athletics excellence, strengthen our flagship university as a whole and serve the wider interests of the state of Oklahoma.

"The entire Sooner Nation and Oklahomans throughout the state stand to benefit from this move, and we’re thrilled for a new platform to tell the OU story all across the country.”

mason.young@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Underground lakes on Mars might not be filled with water

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News