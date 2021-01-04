 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU basketball: Umoja Gibson named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week

OU basketball: Umoja Gibson named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
Umoja Gibson named Big 12 player of the week

Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson was named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Gibson is the first player to sweep the awards this season.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson has been voted the Big 12’s player and newcomer of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Gibson, a junior, scored 29 points in the Sooners’ 69-67 win over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday. The transfer from North Texas connected on a career-high eight 3-pointers in the victory.

Gibson is the first Big 12 player to sweep both awards in the same week. He’s also the first Oklahoma player to earn a weekly award in the 2020-21 season.

The Sooners will play at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. Game time is 8 p.m. in Waco.

View from the baseline: OU vs West Virginia basketball photos

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News