OU basketball: Umoja Gibson named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week

Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson has been voted the Big 12’s player and newcomer of the week, the conference announced on Monday.

Gibson, a junior, scored 29 points in the Sooners’ 69-67 win over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday. The transfer from North Texas connected on a career-high eight 3-pointers in the victory.

Gibson is the first Big 12 player to sweep both awards in the same week. He’s also the first Oklahoma player to earn a weekly award in the 2020-21 season.

The Sooners will play at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. Game time is 8 p.m. in Waco.

View from the baseline: OU vs West Virginia basketball photos

