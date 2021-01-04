OU basketball: Umoja Gibson named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week

Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson was named the Big 12's player and newcomer of the week, the conference announced on Monday. Gibson is the first player to sweep the awards this season.
Sue Ogrocki, AP
Oklahoma’s Umoja Gibson has been voted the Big 12’s player and newcomer of the week, the conference announced on Monday.
Gibson, a junior, scored 29 points in the Sooners’ 69-67 win over No. 9 West Virginia on Saturday. The transfer from North Texas connected on a career-high eight 3-pointers in the victory.
Gibson is the first Big 12 player to sweep both awards in the same week. He’s also the first Oklahoma player to earn a weekly award in the 2020-21 season.
The Sooners will play at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. Game time is 8 p.m. in Waco.
View from the baseline: OU vs West Virginia basketball photos
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) shoots as Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma forward Victor Iwuakor (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) goes to the basket in front of West Virginia guard Miles McBride, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) and West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges, right, reach for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., center, collides with Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) as he goes to the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Manek was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) comes down with a rebound between West Virginia guard Miles McBride, left, and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma players celebrate with guard Umoja Gibson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves, left, pressures West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) shoots a three-point basket over West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) goes to the basket in front of West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, right, talks with his players during a time-out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) gestures to fans late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) shoots as West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) defense in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
West Virginia Oklahoma Basketball
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.