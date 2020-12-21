OU basketball: Four games, four top-15 opponents up next for the Sooners

Oklahoma has hit the “take-a-deep-breath” portion of its basketball schedule.
The Sooners’ next four games — beginning with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home game against Texas Tech — will include teams currently ranked among the top 15 in the Associated Press poll.
After the Red Raiders, OU will host No. 7 West Virginia and then have road games at No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.
“Any time you look at any three- , four- or five-game stretch in Big 12 play, it’s probably going to be something similar to what we have here,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said Monday. “We’re getting the true test of the top half real fast if you go by preseason stuff and production to this point. It’s a tough stretch and everyone’s going to have one or two of those stretches during conference play. We have ours right off the bat.”
The Sooners (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off an 84-65 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday afternoon.
After six games, does Kruger have an idea of who his team is right now?
“A little bit of a better idea than we did a couple of weeks ago. Most importantly, it does feel like it’s a group that’s going to make a lot of progress,” Kruger said. “We come off a couple of ball games after Xavier where I thought we really stepped it up defensively. We didn’t do that in the game this past weekend. We’ve got to be more consistent. We still have to really be more physical and rebound the basketball in general. The depth has been good and continues to be good.”
Eight different OU players have scored in double figures in at least one of the team’s first six games.
Brady Manek (16.7 points) and Austin Reaves (16.3) continue to lead the Sooners’ offense. Reaves is also averaging 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) owns one of the nation’s top defenses and is only allowing 52.4 points per game.
“The main thing is, just take good shots. I think they try to get you sped up a little bit to take bad shots and get you out of your offense,” Reaves said. “For us, it’s really just staying with what we’re doing, listening to the coaches and going with our schemes.”
During COVID, teams have been protective to ensure players are available for games.
Kruger said that while he has “big concerns” about risking exposure, his players need to go home for Christmas break.
“They’ve been here since July without really a chance to get back home in general. Those who are fairly local, of course, can get home,” Kruger said. “For the most part, they haven’t been home since July. Absolutely, we want them to have a chance to get home. Obviously, we have to be careful and smart and do everything we possibly can to come back healthy.”
Following the Texas Tech game, OU’s next game will be Jan. 2 against visiting West Virginia.
