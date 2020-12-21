OU basketball: Four games, four top-15 opponents up next for the Sooners

Oklahoma has hit the “take-a-deep-breath” portion of its basketball schedule.

The Sooners’ next four games — beginning with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home game against Texas Tech — will include teams currently ranked among the top 15 in the Associated Press poll.

After the Red Raiders, OU will host No. 7 West Virginia and then have road games at No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Kansas.

“Any time you look at any three- , four- or five-game stretch in Big 12 play, it’s probably going to be something similar to what we have here,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said Monday. “We’re getting the true test of the top half real fast if you go by preseason stuff and production to this point. It’s a tough stretch and everyone’s going to have one or two of those stretches during conference play. We have ours right off the bat.”

The Sooners (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) are coming off an 84-65 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday afternoon.

After six games, does Kruger have an idea of who his team is right now?