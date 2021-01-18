OU basketball: Could Austin Reaves become the first Oklahoma player to register a triple-double since 1993?

This is Reaves’ third season at Oklahoma. He spent the first year sitting out after transferring from Wichita State. OU coach Lon Kruger says Reaves used that non-competitive year to focus on his game.

“He was primarily thought of as a catch-and-shoot guy. Really good standstill shooter. And during that redshirt year, he wanted to and we encouraged him to expand your game, attack off the dribble, make plays for others,” Kruger said. “And I thought he was intensely competitive during that year. Knowing he was redshirting, he took on the guy we were playing every day and challenged them and drove at them. So obviously he's made a ton of progress in all those areas, which is a credit to him.

“He took advantage of that redshirt year. He knew what he wanted to focus on in terms of expanding his game. And it's not that he couldn't do those things prior, but maybe just in games, he hadn't been expected to do that. So, he's improved all those areas a lot.”

Reaves’ job grew during games against Baylor and TCU with the absence of Brady Manek and Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 issues. Both players are expected to return for the K-State contest, Kruger said.