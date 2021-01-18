OU basketball: Could Austin Reaves become the first Oklahoma player to register a triple-double since 1993?

Austin Reaves isn’t focused on triple-doubles during his final season at Oklahoma.
The senior guard’s statistics show that it’s not out of reach. Reaves leads the team with in scoring (15.8 points per game), rebounds (5.4) and assists (5.2).
“That’s not something that I aim for; it would be cool to get. I just go out there and try to do what I can to help the team win,” Reaves said. “With the stuff I’ve been doing, the coaches and players have put me in a good position to get those accolades. I’m continuing to do that and do what it takes to help the team win.”
Reaves currently is the only major-conference player averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
There’s only been three triple-doubles in OU history, all coming during the Billy Tubbs era -- Terry Evans (17 points, 15 assists, 12 steals) against Florida A&M in 1993, Mookie Blaylock (31 points, 12 assists, 13 steals) against Loyola Marymount in 1988 and Anthony Bowie (19 points, 10 assists, 11 steals) against Oklahoma State in 1985.
OU (7-4 overall, 3-3 Big 12) returns to action with Tuesday's game against Kansas State. Game time is 5:30 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners unexpectedly got a week off after Saturday’s Bedlam contest at Oklahoma State was postponed because of a COVID-19 situation in Stillwater.
This is Reaves’ third season at Oklahoma. He spent the first year sitting out after transferring from Wichita State. OU coach Lon Kruger says Reaves used that non-competitive year to focus on his game.
“He was primarily thought of as a catch-and-shoot guy. Really good standstill shooter. And during that redshirt year, he wanted to and we encouraged him to expand your game, attack off the dribble, make plays for others,” Kruger said. “And I thought he was intensely competitive during that year. Knowing he was redshirting, he took on the guy we were playing every day and challenged them and drove at them. So obviously he's made a ton of progress in all those areas, which is a credit to him.
“He took advantage of that redshirt year. He knew what he wanted to focus on in terms of expanding his game. And it's not that he couldn't do those things prior, but maybe just in games, he hadn't been expected to do that. So, he's improved all those areas a lot.”
Reaves’ job grew during games against Baylor and TCU with the absence of Brady Manek and Jalen Hill because of COVID-19 issues. Both players are expected to return for the K-State contest, Kruger said.
“Learned again, as you have to during a COVID year, we're down a couple of bodies in Jalen and Brady, other guys have to step up and contribute more and I thought our guys did that,” Kruger said. “Disappointed that Jalen and Brady weren't there for those two ball games but they adjusted and moved on and handled things well.”
Keeping the players engaged throughout the process is the toughest thing about quarantine, Kruger said. There’s no face-to-face contact. All he’s been able to do is talk and text with them.
“You feel disconnected and talking to players who have gone through quarantine, you know, emotionally they all commented on how tough it is to kind of be normal to one routine and then all the sudden that’s taken away from you altogether for 10 or 11 days,” Kruger said. “That emotionally probably affects them as much as anything and it certainly affects them physically because they’re not able to do much at all during that time.”
OU was able to get a few extra days of preparation for the Wildcats following Saturday’s postponed contest.
The Sooners were about to practice on Friday when they learned the game wouldn’t be played.
“We had a practice schedule all ready to go for Oklahoma State on Friday and, all of the sudden, you change that and shift it to a little bit more of a generic practice in regards to an upcoming opponent – things we have to work on, regardless of opponent,” Kruger said. “Then we come back with Saturday work more focused on Kansas State and then, again, (Monday).
“It’s the nature of COVID season. You adjust and move forward.”