OU awarded $208M for severe weather research institute

The University of Oklahoma has been awarded up to $208 million over five years for a new institute for severe and high-impact weather research.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday it selected OU to host NOAA’s new Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations (CISHIWRO).

The program could be renewed for another five years based on successful performance.

“It is an extraordinary honor for the university to be selected to lead the new Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a statement.

“As Oklahoma’s flagship institution, our mission is to harness innovation and pathbreaking discoveries to advance society. Through the new cooperative institute and the work of hundreds of researchers, we will see profound advancements in the study of weather, leading to improved warning systems that will ultimately save lives.”

The mission of the institute is to conduct severe and high-impact weather research to improve understanding of severe and high-impact weather in collaboration with NOAA.