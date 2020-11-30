OU athletics: COVID-19 data surged heavy over past week; numbers show impetus for football, basketball postponements

Oklahoma released COVID-19 testing data on Monday night which displays a big upward trend over the past week.

Between Nov. 22 and Nov. 28, there were 35 positive results out of 451 tests administered to student-athletes (250) and staff members (201).

The positive rate for student-athlete tests over that period was 9%, which is tied for the highest among the past 13 weeks. The first test was 9% with subsequent weekly tests showing 4%, 1%, 0.2%, 0.2%, 1%, 0.2%, 0.5%, 1%, 4%, 2%, 2% and 9%.

The OU football team had to postpone its scheduled No. 28 game at West Virginia. The men’s basketball program also had to postpone its first two games (UTSA and UCF) and canceled another game (UCF) last week due to COVID issues.

The school doesn’t release testing results by sport, so positive results among the programs are unknown. OU coach Lincoln Riley said his team has had both positive tests and contact tracing issues “but I think the bigger concern for all concerned is the positive tests right now.”

There are 27 active cases among student-athletes and 13 active cases among staff.

Riley said he constantly reminded his players to not take risks which could lead to contracting the virus.

“We’ve known from the beginning that this was going to be a marathon, not a sprint, that there was going to be no scenario that came up where it would be acceptable to get away from our COVID precautions,” Riley said on Monday. “I would remind the team – like we have for every single game whether it’s been on the road or at home, win or lose – there’s not a day that goes by in this facility where our players and our staff aren’t constantly reminded about that.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.