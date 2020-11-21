OU, 41 OSU 13: Oklahoma's fast start and OSU's low scoring too much for the Cowboys to overcome

OSU was fighting an uphill battle minutes into the opening quarter. The Sooners scored three touchdowns on their first three possessions and kicked field goals on the following two possessions. OU came out fast and the Cowboys couldn’t keep up.

The OSU defense has bailed out the offense’s low scoring several times this year. The Cowboys have won five of their six games by scoring 27 points or less with the defense scoring a TD in the 20-18 win over Kansas State two weeks ago. Only two of OSU’s eight wins last year were earned while scoring under that mark.

Scoring one touchdown wasn’t going to cut it against the No. 1 scoring offense in the conference. The Cowboys are used to getting stops on opening drives because they’ve done it all year. OSU allowed a combined 84 yards and forced six punts on the previous six opening drives for the defense this season.

The Sooners drove 75 yards in six plays to score their first touchdown on the opening drive Saturday. The offense responded with a flat three-and-out and the Cowboys couldn’t keep OU from scoring for the first 21 minutes of the game. Sanders threw an interception on the second drive that gave OU the ball on the OSU 20-yard line.