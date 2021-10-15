OSU Rodeo Team assistant coach dies in Stillwater crash, three injured

A crash in Stillwater this week claimed the life of an Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team assistant coach.

Lariat Lynn Larner, 24, died Wednesday night when the Ford F350 pickup truck she was riding in as a passenger collided with another truck, a Ford F150, in south Stillwater.

Police have not yet said what caused the collision but say the F350 had five occupants and was northbound on Washington Street; the F150 was westbound on West 32nd Avenue and two occupants.

Emergency responders got the call about 9:20 p.m. and found the F150 fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses pulled its two occupants to safety, according to a Stillwater Police news release.

Several people were injured, and three were taken to a hospital, the release states. The collision remains under investigation.

Larner, originally from Stephenville, Texas, served as assistant coach to OSU's Rodeo Team.

Cody Hollingsworth, OSU Rodeo's head coach, issued a statement on social media Thursday.