OSU opens new substance abuse, addiction research center

"This facility is a new weapon in the fight against opioid addiction here in Oklahoma," Hern said. "It will help us to better understand how addiction affects the neurological system to understand better ways to treat and hopefully prevent substance abuse."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the abuse of opioids and many other harmful substances increased. INTEGRIS Health cited a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found deaths related to methamphetamine and related drugs now outpace those caused by all opioids combined. The Oklahoma Recovery Center also reported a rise in alcohol abuse in July 2020.

Public intoxication was the leading cause of arrests and incarcerations by the Tulsa Police Department when Bynum became mayor in 2016, he said. His hope is the research conducted in the new facility will also help solve Oklahoma's high incarceration rates by addressing one of the root causes.