OSU opens new substance abuse, addiction research center

State and local leaders joined OSU administrators Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new research clinic dedicated to studying substance abuse and addiction.
The Hardesty Center for Clinical Research and Neuroscience will house resources to support clinical trials, population health initiatives and more, according to a university news release.
Officials including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum officially opened the complex with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The center is also home to what Shrum called the "most advanced MRI system in the state," which will allow researchers to conduct "groundbreaking studies of brain structure and function," according to press materials provided at the event.
"This facility takes what we can do to heights that we've never been able to reach before," said Dr. Johnny Stephens, interim president of OSU Center for Health Sciences. "It's a great opportunity for Tulsa, for Northeast Oklahoma, and really, for all of Oklahoma."
The 49,000-square-foot research complex, located at 1013 E. 66th Place, will expand the National Center for Wellness and Recovery's research into addiction's effects on the brain, Stephens said.
Substance abuse continues to plague Oklahoma, with more than 1,000 people in the state dying every year from drug overdoses, Hern said.
"This facility is a new weapon in the fight against opioid addiction here in Oklahoma," Hern said. "It will help us to better understand how addiction affects the neurological system to understand better ways to treat and hopefully prevent substance abuse."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the abuse of opioids and many other harmful substances increased. INTEGRIS Health cited a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found deaths related to methamphetamine and related drugs now outpace those caused by all opioids combined. The Oklahoma Recovery Center also reported a rise in alcohol abuse in July 2020.
Public intoxication was the leading cause of arrests and incarcerations by the Tulsa Police Department when Bynum became mayor in 2016, he said. His hope is the research conducted in the new facility will also help solve Oklahoma's high incarceration rates by addressing one of the root causes.
"When I talk to our officers, what I hear is not that these are bad people. What I hear is sympathy and compassion for addiction that is inherent in so many of the crimes committed in Tulsa," Bynum said.
"This (center) is going to save lives in Tulsa and well across the U.S. and … help us move away from this well-intentioned but misguided notion that reducing crime just means locking more people up."
The facility is part of OSU's goal of finding solutions to society's "most pressing problems," Shrum said. The research conducted at the Hardesty Center will benefit all Oklahomans, she added, many of whom are directly affected by addiction.
"We all know someone who's battling substance abuse," Shrum said. "We will find personalized, evidence-based therapies for those struggling with addiction, … because this disease does not discriminate."
