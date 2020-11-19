OSU notebook: Trace Ford prepares for his second Bedlam; Rodarius Williams says this is the game you live for

Ford heading in with more experience

Defensive end Trace Ford grew up watching the Bedlam series, so when he found himself playing in his first Bedlam game last season it was like a dream come true.

“Kind of like a movie. I didn’t really believe it was happening until after the game,” Ford said. “I was like, wow, we just played in a Bedlam game. It was really cool.”

Ford tallied four tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry in the 34-16 loss. Although a win would have been better, Ford said playing in his first Bedlam lived up to his expectations. It was still pretty nerve-wracking for Ford, who was a true freshman at the time.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so nervous in my life playing in that game,” Ford said. “I think it was everything that I thought it would be. It was exciting. It was fun.”

Ford had a solid freshman season, racking up 29 tackles, three sacks, an interception, forced fumble, five pass deflections and nine QB hurries. He enters this year’s Bedlam with more experience and fewer nerves in hopes of earning his first career win over Oklahoma.