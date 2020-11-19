OSU notebook: Trace Ford prepares for his second Bedlam; Rodarius Williams says this is the game you live for

Williams ready for Bedlam challenge
Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams is having one heck of a final year.
The 6-foot, 195-pound fifth-year senior was recently invited to the Senior Bowl and added to the Bednarik Award watch list for the best defensive player in college football.
“Just humble first of all and just thankful for the guys I’ve got around me,” Williams said. “Without those guys, my job wouldn’t be as it’s looking on film. All the great work I’m doing is definitely coming from other guys around me putting me in better position to make plays.”
Williams is one of multiple veterans anchoring OSU’s defense. Sophomore Trace Ford said Williams is one of his biggest role models on the team. His solid play has caused teams to think twice about throwing his way but Williams said he prefers to be targeted and looks forward to the challenge against Oklahoma Saturday.
“I know they've got talented wide receivers and we’ve got a talented back end,” Williams said. “So I know it’s going to be a dog fight and this is the game that we live for. You live for high competitions. I don’t like easy games. I don’t like people not throwing at me. I want to be challenged. I hope that those guys throw the ball to me every time. I’m just ready.”
Ford heading in with more experience
Defensive end Trace Ford grew up watching the Bedlam series, so when he found himself playing in his first Bedlam game last season it was like a dream come true.
“Kind of like a movie. I didn’t really believe it was happening until after the game,” Ford said. “I was like, wow, we just played in a Bedlam game. It was really cool.”
Ford tallied four tackles, one sack and one quarterback hurry in the 34-16 loss. Although a win would have been better, Ford said playing in his first Bedlam lived up to his expectations. It was still pretty nerve-wracking for Ford, who was a true freshman at the time.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been so nervous in my life playing in that game,” Ford said. “I think it was everything that I thought it would be. It was exciting. It was fun.”
Ford had a solid freshman season, racking up 29 tackles, three sacks, an interception, forced fumble, five pass deflections and nine QB hurries. He enters this year’s Bedlam with more experience and fewer nerves in hopes of earning his first career win over Oklahoma.
“I think I’ll definitely come in more calm and focused this year having already played,” he said. “OU is not like a fairytale to me anymore. It’s just another game. So I think I’m just going to come in with a chip on my shoulder and just come out and play with more experience.”
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.