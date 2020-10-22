OSU notebook: Spencer Sanders is expected to be fully healthy against Iowa State

“On that play, that was kind of just me playing football,” Wallace said. “Actually, I really didn’t expect to end up in the end zone on that play. I was just kind of going out there playing football. I saw a guy coming up to me. I just put my shoulder down and kept my balance and then kept going from there.”

Wallace will try to bring that same physicality on Saturday.

“I think that’s really the key thing for us, especially on offense is, go out there and make sure we’re a physical football team,” Wallace said. “And go out there and do what we’re supposed to do.”

Another close game?

Close games have become the norm for Iowa State and OSU. The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight against Iowa State, but the past five games have been decided by seven points or fewer.

Both teams are undefeated in the Big 12 and Saturday’s game will put the winning team at the top of the conference. Both teams have a lot to play for. Wallace credits the close games to Iowa State’s discipline.