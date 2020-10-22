OSU notebook: Spencer Sanders is expected to be fully healthy against Iowa State

Sanders expected to return
Quarterback Spencer Sanders hasn’t competed for Oklahoma State since the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa. Sanders threw just two passes before injuring his ankle.
Freshman Shane Illingworth has been leading the offense in his absence, but Sanders is expected to be back on the field Saturday for the first time since Sept. 19.
Gundy said Monday that he expects Sanders to be 100% against Iowa State and isn’t opposed to playing both quarterbacks.
“Getting him back on the field will definitely be a huge help for us,” receiver Tylan Wallace said. “Also for them defensively they’ve got to adjust to two different quarterbacks, so I think that’s a real good thing that we’re getting him back on the field and being able to switch them in and out if we need to.”
Wallace looks back on catch
Wallace missed the last five games of last year because of a season-ending knee injury. His final game was the 34-27 win against Iowa State. Wallace caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Wallace took a screen pass 71 yards for a touchdown while breaking a handful of tackles on the way to the end zone. His pair of stiff-arms went viral on social media. Wallace said that play is one of the most memorable touchdown moments of his career.
“On that play, that was kind of just me playing football,” Wallace said. “Actually, I really didn’t expect to end up in the end zone on that play. I was just kind of going out there playing football. I saw a guy coming up to me. I just put my shoulder down and kept my balance and then kept going from there.”
Wallace will try to bring that same physicality on Saturday.
“I think that’s really the key thing for us, especially on offense is, go out there and make sure we’re a physical football team,” Wallace said. “And go out there and do what we’re supposed to do.”
Another close game?
Close games have become the norm for Iowa State and OSU. The Cowboys have won seven of the past eight against Iowa State, but the past five games have been decided by seven points or fewer.
Both teams are undefeated in the Big 12 and Saturday’s game will put the winning team at the top of the conference. Both teams have a lot to play for. Wallace credits the close games to Iowa State’s discipline.
“They don’t make too many mistakes,” Wallace said. “They’re fundamentally sound on defense. That’s a key thing they’ve been doing since I’ve been here since we’ve played them. They’ve just been so sound on defense it’s hard to do certain things against them offensively. We’ve got to come out on offense and do what we’re supposed to do and make sure we don’t make more mistakes than they make.”
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.