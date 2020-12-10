OSU notebook: Film Study helps Harper catch his first interception; Cowboys look for first win in Waco since 2009

Harper improves with film study
Oklahoma State sophomore Thomas Harper is playing a bigger role than he was as a freshman last year and he says film study is what has helped him grow the most as a defensive back.
“Last season I didn’t really take the extra step of watching film and really diving deep into film study,” Harper said. “But this year, having those older players tell me film study is just as important as on-the-field work, that has helped me tremendously. I watch film every day. I watch film so much and it just makes so much of a difference. I feel like my mind and how I see the game has been my greatest (growth).”
The film study paid off for Harper with the first interception of his career against TCU last week. Studying TCU’s tendencies in the red zone allowed Harper to recognize the play before the ball was snapped.
“When they get in the red zone they like to go to their tight end on the corner, so I kind of had that in my head,” Harper said. “… I kind of knew it was going to be a corner so I played outside leverage and I played my man. I was on him and I get my eyes back to the quarterback and I saw the ball in the air and just wanted to go make a play.”
Harper has tallied 25 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a pass breakup this season.
Cowboys try for first win in Waco since 2009
Oklahoma State holds a 20-18 all-time record against Baylor and a 6-10 mark against the Bears on the road. The Cowboys haven’t won a road game against Baylor since winning 34-7 in 2009.
OSU will travel to Waco, Texas in an attempt to salvage what has been a disappointing year after missing out on the Big 12 Championship game. The Cowboys will also try to snap Baylor’s four-game winning streak at home against the Cowboys.
The loss to TCU last week was disappointing but Cowboy back Jelani Woods said Tuesday that the Cowboys still had a good vibe in practice.
“The best thing about (Tuesday) is everybody came in with good spirits, just being ready to work and ready to get better,” Woods said. “At this point, that’s what you need right now and just keep everything positive and looking forward to the opponent, studying them and getting going again.”
The Cowboys have lost the last two games against Baylor. They fell 45-27 at home last year and lost 35-31 on the road in 2018.
Injury update
OSU lost a few of their key players last week against TCU.
Receiver Tylan Wallace left the game after catching a 55-yard touchdown pass to end the third quarter. Defensive backs Rodarius Williams and Tre Sterling missed the entire second half with injuries.
Coach Mike Gundy said Monday he felt they would be fine but wouldn’t know for sure until all the players were evaluated.
“I think they’re going to be OK, just in kind of seeing them (Sunday),” Gundy said. “But I hate to play doctor when it comes to that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Missing those three players would be a major loss, especially for the offense. Wallace has been OSU’s best weapon for an offense that has struggled all year. He forces defenses to put an extra man on him in coverage, which opens things up for the run game. Losing Wallace would put more pressure on quarterback Spencer Sanders to make plays.
