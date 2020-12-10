OSU notebook: Film Study helps Harper catch his first interception; Cowboys look for first win in Waco since 2009

Harper improves with film study

Oklahoma State sophomore Thomas Harper is playing a bigger role than he was as a freshman last year and he says film study is what has helped him grow the most as a defensive back.

“Last season I didn’t really take the extra step of watching film and really diving deep into film study,” Harper said. “But this year, having those older players tell me film study is just as important as on-the-field work, that has helped me tremendously. I watch film every day. I watch film so much and it just makes so much of a difference. I feel like my mind and how I see the game has been my greatest (growth).”

The film study paid off for Harper with the first interception of his career against TCU last week. Studying TCU’s tendencies in the red zone allowed Harper to recognize the play before the ball was snapped.

“When they get in the red zone they like to go to their tight end on the corner, so I kind of had that in my head,” Harper said. “… I kind of knew it was going to be a corner so I played outside leverage and I played my man. I was on him and I get my eyes back to the quarterback and I saw the ball in the air and just wanted to go make a play.”