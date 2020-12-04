 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU men's basketball: Oakland at Oklahoma State lineups

OSU men's basketball: Oakland at Oklahoma State lineups

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas Southern Oklahoma St Basketball

Texas Southern forward Justin Hopkins is fouled by Oklahoma State forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (left) as he goes up between Moncrieffe and guard Cade Cunningham last week in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oakland at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+, KFAQ-1170

OAKLAND (0-5)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Moore;5-11;15.2;4.0

G;Young;6-4;6.6;2.8

F;Parrish;6-6;5.6;6.4

F;Oladapo;6-7;5.6;6.4

F;Townsend6-6;5.2;4.0

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Cunningham;6-8;18.7;6.7

G;Flavors;6-3;7.3;1.7

G;Likekele;6-5;9.3;8.3

G;Ke. Boone;6-8;5.3;7.3

F;Ka. Boone;6-9;5.0;4.7

Notes: The Cowboys are riding a 3-0 record while Oakland is still looking for its first win after an 0-5 start. The Golden Grizzlies suffered a 43-point loss to Purdue on Tuesday but pushed Michigan to overtime on Sunday. OSU coach Mike Boynton said the Cowboys are preparing for the Oakland team that showed up against Michigan. 

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News