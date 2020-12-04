OSU men's basketball: Oakland at Oklahoma State lineups

MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oakland at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
ESPN+, KFAQ-1170
OAKLAND (0-5)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Moore;5-11;15.2;4.0
G;Young;6-4;6.6;2.8
F;Parrish;6-6;5.6;6.4
F;Oladapo;6-7;5.6;6.4
F;Townsend6-6;5.2;4.0
OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Cunningham;6-8;18.7;6.7
G;Flavors;6-3;7.3;1.7
G;Likekele;6-5;9.3;8.3
G;Ke. Boone;6-8;5.3;7.3
F;Ka. Boone;6-9;5.0;4.7
Notes: The Cowboys are riding a 3-0 record while Oakland is still looking for its first win after an 0-5 start. The Golden Grizzlies suffered a 43-point loss to Purdue on Tuesday but pushed Michigan to overtime on Sunday. OSU coach Mike Boynton said the Cowboys are preparing for the Oakland team that showed up against Michigan.
