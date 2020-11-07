OSU-KSU notebook: Bixby's Brennan Presley scores first touchdown; Wallace and Harvell-Peel miss game

Stoner had six first-half catches for 58 yards, but OSU only had 9 rushing yards.

Presley scores first touchdown

Two days after his younger brother Braylin put up big numbers for Bixby High School against Booker T. Washington on ESPNU, Brennan Presley scored the first touchdown of his college career Saturday.

Presley’s 9-yard run was OSU’s only offensive TD of the game. Running back LD Brown broke for a 50-yard run that put the ball on the K-State 1-yard line. The Cowboys netted negative-8 yards on the next two plays, which included a 5-yard penalty.

Settling for a field goal would have been a major letdown for the offense that struggled to create scoring opportunities. Head coach Mike Gundy trusted his freshman out of Bixby to find the end zone on third-and-goal. It was the first touchdown for an OSU true freshman since J.D. King scored twice against West Virginia in 2018.

“As we progress and as Brennan gains experience, his role will increase,” Gundy said. “He’s traditionally been a gamer, made a lot of plays in high school. … It was a well-organized play. It was blocked well, but he still made a play. Dipped in, dipped back out, ran in and got to the corner of the end zone.”

Under-20 streak continues