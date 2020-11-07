OSU-KSU: Bixby's Brennan Presley scores first touchdown; Wallace and Harvell-Peel miss game

Wallace, Harvell-Peel out
OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel missed Saturday’s game against Kansas State. It was announced shortly before kickoff that both players would not be playing. Harvell-Peel didn’t touch the field at all while Wallace participated in one special teams play.
The defense still had a solid performance with Harvell-Peel out and Dillon Stoner stepped up to catch seven passes for 62 yards while Wallace was out.
Cowboys suffer first-half shutout
With the amount of offensive talent returning for Oklahoma State this year, it was hard to imagine a game where the Cowboys would be shut out in any half this season. But Kansas State held a 12-0 lead after two quarters.
It was the first time since 2014 that OSU failed to score in the first half of a game. Having Wallace out was a major blow, but the Cowboys weren’t expected to have such a slow start with dual-threat Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and the rest of the receiving corps still on the field. Injuries on the offensive line didn’t help, but OSU gained just 83 yards in the first half and didn’t have any red zone appearances.
The Cowboys didn’t score their first points of the game until Alex Hale kicked a 35-yard field goal with 10:39 left in the third quarter.
Stoner had six first-half catches for 58 yards but OSU only had nine rushing yards.
Presley gets first touchdown
Two days after his younger brother Braylin put up big numbers for Bixby High School against Booker T. Washington on ESPNU, Brennan Presley scored the first touchdown of his college career Saturday.
Presley’s 9-yard run was OSU’s only offensive TD of the game. Running back LD Brown broke for a 50-yard run that put the ball on the K-State 1-yard line. The Cowboys netted negative eight yards on the next two plays, that included a five-yard penalty.
Settling for a field goal would have been a major let down for the offense that struggled to create scoring opportunities. Head coach Mike Gundy trusted his true freshman out of Bixby to find the end zone on third-and-goal. It was the first touchdown for an Oklahoma State true freshman since J.D. King scored twice against West Virginia in 2018.
“As we progress and as Brennan gains experience his role will increase,” Gundy said. “He’s traditionally been a gamer, made a lot of plays in high school. … It was a well-organized play. It was blocked well but he still made a play. Dipped in, dipped back out, ran in and got to the corner of the end zone.”
Under-20 streak continues
Oklahoma State held its opponent under 20 points for the fourth time this season. The Cowboys are 64-0 under Gundy when holding their opponent to less than 20 points. OSU has won 72 consecutive games when holding its opponents under the 20-point mark dating back to Sept. 13, 2003. It’s the longest active streak in the nation.
K-State plays unity video
Immediately following the pregame coin toss, Kansas State played the Big 12’s unity video on the JumboTron. Kansas State players locked arms while standing on the sideline during the video but the rest of the Oklahoma State team was late getting out to the field and missed that portion of the pregame ceremony.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
