OSU-KSU: Bixby's Brennan Presley scores first touchdown; Wallace and Harvell-Peel miss game

Wallace, Harvell-Peel out

OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel missed Saturday’s game against Kansas State. It was announced shortly before kickoff that both players would not be playing. Harvell-Peel didn’t touch the field at all while Wallace participated in one special teams play.

The defense still had a solid performance with Harvell-Peel out and Dillon Stoner stepped up to catch seven passes for 62 yards while Wallace was out.

Cowboys suffer first-half shutout

With the amount of offensive talent returning for Oklahoma State this year, it was hard to imagine a game where the Cowboys would be shut out in any half this season. But Kansas State held a 12-0 lead after two quarters.

It was the first time since 2014 that OSU failed to score in the first half of a game. Having Wallace out was a major blow, but the Cowboys weren’t expected to have such a slow start with dual-threat Spencer Sanders, running back Chuba Hubbard and the rest of the receiving corps still on the field. Injuries on the offensive line didn’t help, but OSU gained just 83 yards in the first half and didn’t have any red zone appearances.