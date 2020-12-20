OSU in the Cheez-It Bowl: Get to know the Miami Hurricanes

Season record: 8-2 overall, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference

Coach: Manny Diaz, 14-9 overall, 14-9 in two seasons at Miami

All-time series vs. OSU: Miami leads 1-0 (First meeting: Miami won 40-3 in 1991)

Best win: Miami’s most dominant win of the year was a 48-0 victory at Duke. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw for three touchdowns and had a rushing TD. The Hurricanes totaled 524 yards while holding Duke to 177 yards.

Worst loss: The Hurricanes were blown out by North Carolina, 62-26, in their last regular-season game. UNC racked up nearly 800 total yards.

Top Players

QB D’Eriq King

King has thrown for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. He has completed 63% of his passes and is only 71 yards behind the team’s leading rusher. He has 520 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

DE Quincy Roche