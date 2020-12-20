 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU in the Cheez-It Bowl: Get to know the Miami Hurricanes

OSU in the Cheez-It Bowl: Get to know the Miami Hurricanes

{{featured_button_text}}
Miami football

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (right) has passed for 2,573 yards and rushed for 520 more this season.

 NELL REDMOND, AP

Season record: 8-2 overall, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference

Coach: Manny Diaz, 14-9 overall, 14-9 in two seasons at Miami

All-time series vs. OSU: Miami leads 1-0 (First meeting: Miami won 40-3 in 1991)

Best win: Miami’s most dominant win of the year was a 48-0 victory at Duke. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw for three touchdowns and had a rushing TD. The Hurricanes totaled 524 yards while holding Duke to 177 yards.

Worst loss: The Hurricanes were blown out by North Carolina, 62-26, in their last regular-season game. UNC racked up nearly 800 total yards.

Top Players

QB D’Eriq King

King has thrown for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. He has completed 63% of his passes and is only 71 yards behind the team’s leading rusher. He has 520 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

DE Quincy Roche

Miami’s top pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips, opted out of the bowl game but the Hurricanes have another great player on the defense line. Roche has the second-most sacks on the team behind Phillips. He also has 14.5 tackles for loss, which is one behind Phillips.

WR Michael Harley

Harley has 49 catches for 730 yards and six touchdowns. He is fifth in the ACC in touchdown catches, eighth in total receiving yards and ninth in total receptions.

Game by game schedule:

Sept. 10;UAB;W, 31-14

Sept. 19;Louisville;W, 47-34

Sept. 26;Florida State;W, 52-10

Oct. 10;Clemson;L, 42-17

Oct. 17;Pittsburgh;W, 31-19

Oct. 24;Virginia;W, 19-14

Nov. 6;N.C. State;W, 44-41

Nov. 14;Virginia Tech;W, 25-24

Dec. 5;Duke;W, 48-0

Dec. 12;North Carolina;L, 62-26

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News