OSU in the Cheez-It Bowl: Get to know the Miami Hurricanes

Season record: 8-2 overall, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference
Coach: Manny Diaz, 14-9 overall, 14-9 in two seasons at Miami
All-time series vs. OSU: Miami leads 1-0 (First meeting: Miami won 40-3 in 1991)
Best win: Miami’s most dominant win of the year was a 48-0 victory at Duke. Quarterback D’Eriq King threw for three touchdowns and had a rushing TD. The Hurricanes totaled 524 yards while holding Duke to 177 yards.
Worst loss: The Hurricanes were blown out by North Carolina, 62-26, in their last regular-season game. UNC racked up nearly 800 total yards.
Top Players
QB D’Eriq King
King has thrown for 2,573 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. He has completed 63% of his passes and is only 71 yards behind the team’s leading rusher. He has 520 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
DE Quincy Roche
Miami’s top pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips, opted out of the bowl game but the Hurricanes have another great player on the defense line. Roche has the second-most sacks on the team behind Phillips. He also has 14.5 tackles for loss, which is one behind Phillips.
WR Michael Harley
Harley has 49 catches for 730 yards and six touchdowns. He is fifth in the ACC in touchdown catches, eighth in total receiving yards and ninth in total receptions.
Game by game schedule:
Sept. 10;UAB;W, 31-14
Sept. 19;Louisville;W, 47-34
Sept. 26;Florida State;W, 52-10
Oct. 10;Clemson;L, 42-17
Oct. 17;Pittsburgh;W, 31-19
Oct. 24;Virginia;W, 19-14
Nov. 6;N.C. State;W, 44-41
Nov. 14;Virginia Tech;W, 25-24
Dec. 5;Duke;W, 48-0
Dec. 12;North Carolina;L, 62-26
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.