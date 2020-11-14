OSU football: Who is the Cowboys' X factor entering an important Bedlam game?

Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Saturday for its most highly anticipated game each year.
This year’s 6:30 p.m. Bedlam matchup has Big 12 championship implications for both schools.
The Cowboys would keep their place at the top of the Big 12 standings with their first Bedlam win since 2014. A win for Oklahoma would keep its Big 12 title hopes alive, but a third conference loss would pretty much close the door on OU’s chance at a sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship.
Two of the past three Bedlam games were decided by 10 points or fewer, including OU’s 48-47 victory in 2018. Saturday’s game could come down to a handful of big plays by either team. A few of those plays could come from players other than the usual culprits.
Major weapons like OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and OU receiver Marvin Mims are expected to make their share of big plays Saturday. But the X-factor for OSU could be a 5-foot-8, 165-pound true freshman receiver who only has one carry this season — former Bixby star Brennan Presley.
Presley hasn’t gotten a ton of action this year, but his 9-yard run that scored OSU’s only offensive touchdown in the 20-18 win at Kansas State showed his ability to make things happen with space.
“He made a big play,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He took the end around and we had an unblocked guy that he was able to kind of stutter-step and outrun around the corner and then kind of weave his way into the end zone. And that’s the reason why we signed him. We watched him do that in high school for years and have tremendous success and be a very, very productive football player when he had the ball in his hands. Hopefully, we’ve got more of that to come over the next few years.”
Presley is a talented player who is expected to grow into a major role for OSU as he matures. The 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year has the potential to be a big-time playmaker for the Cowboys but he joined an OSU team that already had a pretty strong receiving corps entering this year.
“He’s just buried behind two senior starters that have been there for a long time and are really good football players,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the K-State game. “So it’s hard for him to see the field, but he’s awesome in how he handles it. He understands it. He knows that he’s a young guy waiting for his opportunity to play and we just wanted to get him a touch.”
Quarterback Spencer Sanders, Wallace and running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown are the main offensive weapons who need to play well for the Cowboys, to go along with a talented defense and what OSU hopes will be a strong enough performance from its offensive line.
Presley probably won’t get many opportunities to make a play outside of special teams on Saturday. But one or two plays of getting him the ball in the open field could be the difference between being forced to punt during a crucial series or moving the chains on third down during a drive that may eventually end with a score.
If the Cowboys find themselves facing a third-and-goal as they did against K-State, Presley’s number could be called again. It worked out well for OSU the last time.
“He’s pretty good with the ball in his hands, and we wanted to start building a little bit of an opportunity for him to get out there and play,” Dunn said. “And he’s done a great job in practice. … We gave him an opportunity and he made something of it. Made the most of it, for sure.”
