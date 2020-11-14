OSU football: Who is the Cowboys' X factor entering an important Bedlam game?

“He’s just buried behind two senior starters that have been there for a long time and are really good football players,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the K-State game. “So it’s hard for him to see the field, but he’s awesome in how he handles it. He understands it. He knows that he’s a young guy waiting for his opportunity to play and we just wanted to get him a touch.”

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, Wallace and running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown are the main offensive weapons who need to play well for the Cowboys, to go along with a talented defense and what OSU hopes will be a strong enough performance from its offensive line.

Presley probably won’t get many opportunities to make a play outside of special teams on Saturday. But one or two plays of getting him the ball in the open field could be the difference between being forced to punt during a crucial series or moving the chains on third down during a drive that may eventually end with a score.

If the Cowboys find themselves facing a third-and-goal as they did against K-State, Presley’s number could be called again. It worked out well for OSU the last time.