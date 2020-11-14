 Skip to main content
OSU football: Who is the Cowboys' X factor entering an important Bedlam game?
Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (left) celebrates with teammate Dayton Metcalf after downing a punt in a game earlier this season.

 Sarah Phipps, USA TODAY Sports

GameDay will air from Norman on Saturday

Who is the X-factor for OU heading into Bedlam?

Bill Haisten: Against energized OU, Cowboys attempt to solve their touchdown problem

Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma on Saturday for its most highly anticipated game each year.

This year’s 6:30 p.m. Bedlam matchup has Big 12 championship implications for both schools.

The Cowboys would keep their place at the top of the Big 12 standings with their first Bedlam win since 2014. A win for Oklahoma would keep its Big 12 title hopes alive, but a third conference loss would pretty much close the door on OU’s chance at a sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship.

Two of the past three Bedlam games were decided by 10 points or fewer, including OU’s 48-47 victory in 2018. Saturday’s game could come down to a handful of big plays by either team. A few of those plays could come from players other than the usual culprits.

Major weapons like OSU receiver Tylan Wallace and OU receiver Marvin Mims are expected to make their share of big plays Saturday. But the X-factor for OSU could be a 5-foot-8, 165-pound true freshman receiver who only has one carry this season — former Bixby star Brennan Presley.

Presley hasn’t gotten a ton of action this year, but his 9-yard run that scored OSU’s only offensive touchdown in the 20-18 win at Kansas State showed his ability to make things happen with space.

“He made a big play,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He took the end around and we had an unblocked guy that he was able to kind of stutter-step and outrun around the corner and then kind of weave his way into the end zone. And that’s the reason why we signed him. We watched him do that in high school for years and have tremendous success and be a very, very productive football player when he had the ball in his hands. Hopefully, we’ve got more of that to come over the next few years.”

Presley is a talented player who is expected to grow into a major role for OSU as he matures. The 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year has the potential to be a big-time playmaker for the Cowboys but he joined an OSU team that already had a pretty strong receiving corps entering this year.

“He’s just buried behind two senior starters that have been there for a long time and are really good football players,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the K-State game. “So it’s hard for him to see the field, but he’s awesome in how he handles it. He understands it. He knows that he’s a young guy waiting for his opportunity to play and we just wanted to get him a touch.”

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, Wallace and running backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown are the main offensive weapons who need to play well for the Cowboys, to go along with a talented defense and what OSU hopes will be a strong enough performance from its offensive line.

Presley probably won’t get many opportunities to make a play outside of special teams on Saturday. But one or two plays of getting him the ball in the open field could be the difference between being forced to punt during a crucial series or moving the chains on third down during a drive that may eventually end with a score.

If the Cowboys find themselves facing a third-and-goal as they did against K-State, Presley’s number could be called again. It worked out well for OSU the last time.

“He’s pretty good with the ball in his hands, and we wanted to start building a little bit of an opportunity for him to get out there and play,” Dunn said. “And he’s done a great job in practice. … We gave him an opportunity and he made something of it. Made the most of it, for sure.”

See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

OU, OSU X-factors of the past

Oklahoma tight end James Hanna and Oklahoma State defensive end Jamie Blatnick were really good college players, but not necessarily the types of players who would command a lot of pre-Bedlam attention. As each made the biggest play of his career in this game, Hanna and Blatnick qualify as X-factor Bedlam heroes.

Hanna totaled only 18 catches during OU’s 14-game 2010 season, but, with 2:34 remaining in the fourth period of the 2010 Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium, he collected a Landry Jones pass and scored on a 76-yard play. OU prevailed 47-41.

During the 2011 rematch, also played in Stillwater, the most memorable play might have been Blatnick’s 59-yard fumble return to the Sooner 1-yard line. The Cowboys capitalized with a touchdown and went on to win 44-10. Blatnick and the Cowboys were Big 12 champions.

— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

