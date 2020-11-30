OSU football: Tylan Wallace continues to give NFL scouts a reason to move him up their draft boards

When Tylan Wallace suffered a season-ending knee injury after eight games last year, the biggest question for NFL scouts was his ability to be the same player after his recovery.
Wallace had a strong fall camp, and Dillon Stoner and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn both said he looked like the Tylan Wallace from before.
Head coach Mike Gundy shared with the media on his weekly Monday Zoom call that NFL personnel aren’t interested in hearsay when assessing NFL talent.
“The first thing they say is there’s not anything any coach or any person can do to convince us other than putting the video on watching you have success,” Gundy said. “That’s what they draft you on.”
The work Wallace has put on film this year is more than enough to shake off any doubts scouts may have had about his injury. That will do him well in the 2021 NFL Draft, where ESPN projections currently have him the ninth receiver taken and the No. 56 overall pick in the third round.
Gundy said it best when describing the type of year Wallace is having.
“He’s made himself a lot of money this year,” he said.
The OSU offensive production isn’t anywhere close to what fans expected it to be heading into the season. Injury issues have been the biggest problem for the offense’s inconsistency but Wallace has been one constant that has performed well all year.
His 46 catches for 785 yards and five touchdowns in seven games is on par with the 45 catches for 772 yards and seven touchdowns Wallace had through seven games last year. He had 40 catches for 718 yards and three catches through seven games two years ago on his way to becoming a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist.
Wallace continues to increase his likelihood to move up on NFL Draft Boards by showing the impact his playmaking ability can have on games. He’s been a safety blanket for quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth all year. Throwing quick jump balls to Wallace has worked wonders for OSU this season.
During the second quarter of OSU’s 50-44 win against Texas Tech, Spencer Sanders threw a deep ball to Wallace down the sideline. Wallace located the ball, leaped while turning his body and stretched out to make a spectacular catch over the defender while staying in bounds. Those have become routine plays for Wallace.
“I think that’s kind of just a thing that I’ve always been blessed to be able to do is locate the ball and go up and get it,” Wallace said. “It’s just the way I’ve always played the game.”
It’s those plays that have allowed Wallace to continue increasing his draft stock each week.
“He’s special when it comes to taking the ball at the highest point,” Gundy said. “He’s a great leaper but he also has the gift of going up and rebounding a football that’s unlike many players that we’ve ever had here in my 16 years as the head coach.”
You can’t guard Tylan Wallace— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/4cKXjRAFbY
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.