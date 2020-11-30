OSU football: Tylan Wallace continues to give NFL scouts a reason to move him up their draft boards

His 46 catches for 785 yards and five touchdowns in seven games is on par with the 45 catches for 772 yards and seven touchdowns Wallace had through seven games last year. He had 40 catches for 718 yards and three catches through seven games two years ago on his way to becoming a 2018 Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Wallace continues to increase his likelihood to move up on NFL Draft Boards by showing the impact his playmaking ability can have on games. He’s been a safety blanket for quarterbacks Spencer Sanders and Shane Illingworth all year. Throwing quick jump balls to Wallace has worked wonders for OSU this season.

During the second quarter of OSU’s 50-44 win against Texas Tech, Spencer Sanders threw a deep ball to Wallace down the sideline. Wallace located the ball, leaped while turning his body and stretched out to make a spectacular catch over the defender while staying in bounds. Those have become routine plays for Wallace.

“I think that’s kind of just a thing that I’ve always been blessed to be able to do is locate the ball and go up and get it,” Wallace said. “It’s just the way I’ve always played the game.”

It’s those plays that have allowed Wallace to continue increasing his draft stock each week.