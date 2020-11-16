OSU football: The Cowboys need to get healthy fast heading into Bedlam

The Cowboys have the best defense in the Big 12 and this will be the toughest unit the Sooners offense has faced all year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They don’t make mistakes,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said of the OSU defense. “They make you earn plays. Yeah, they’re certainly one of the more experienced defenses that we’ve played here in a while.”

Although OSU is averaging 28 points per game, the Cowboys have reached that total in just two games this year. They scored 47 points in the 40-point blowout win at Kansas and had 34 points in the overtime loss against Texas. The Pokes scoring totals in the other four games are 16 ( againstTulsa), 27 (West Virginia), 24 (Iowa State), and 20 (K-State).

The defense is holding its opponents to 17.83 points per game but the Sooners are expected to finish well above that mark even with OSU’s talented unit. OU is averaging 46 points per game and hasn’t scored less than 30 points all year. The OSU offense will need to keep up and that starts with getting healthy.

“Well I think that we’re getting healthy in different areas,” Gundy said. “We’ve got a ways to go. It’s really hard for me to say six days out with where we’ll be. But hopefully, we’ll have the guys that we need to be up and running and play at a high level.”