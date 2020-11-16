 Skip to main content
OSU football: The Cowboys need to get healthy fast heading into Bedlam
OSU football: The Cowboys need to get healthy fast heading into Bedlam

Bedlam 2019 (copy)

Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) knocks a pass away from Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Dillon Stoner (17) during NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma State traveled to Manhattan, Kansas two weeks ago with several bumps and bruises before heading back to Stillwater with even more wounds.

The Cowboys squeezed out a 20-18 win over Kansas State despite having multiple guys play through injuries. Receiver Tylan Wallace and safety Kolby Harvell-Peel missed the entire game with Wallace appearing in just one special teams play.

OSU had an extra week to prepare for this week’s Bedlam matchup at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Cowboys are hoping to be a healthier team by then.

“We limped our way through Kansas State,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “I’ll be real honest with you; I had real concerns about what direction we were going to go in that game. Fortunately, we got really good play in special teams and defense”

Running back Chuba Hubbard could only manage six carriers and although backup LD Brown didn’t feel great either, he rushed for 110 yards on 15 touches. The solid defense, that included an 85-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Jason Taylor II, and Brown’s 50-yard run that set up Brennan Presley’s 9-yard touchdown were the biggest difference-makers in the game.

The Cowboys are going to need more than 20 points and one offensive touchdown to win their first Bedlam since beating Oklahoma 38-35 in 2014. Despite have multiple dynamic offensive weapons, OSU has struggled to score touchdowns this year. The defense is going to need help.

The Cowboys have the best defense in the Big 12 and this will be the toughest unit the Sooners offense has faced all year.

“They don’t make mistakes,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said of the OSU defense. “They make you earn plays. Yeah, they’re certainly one of the more experienced defenses that we’ve played here in a while.”

Although OSU is averaging 28 points per game, the Cowboys have reached that total in just two games this year. They scored 47 points in the 40-point blowout win at Kansas and had 34 points in the overtime loss against Texas. The Pokes scoring totals in the other four games are 16 ( againstTulsa), 27 (West Virginia), 24 (Iowa State), and 20 (K-State).

The defense is holding its opponents to 17.83 points per game but the Sooners are expected to finish well above that mark even with OSU’s talented unit. OU is averaging 46 points per game and hasn’t scored less than 30 points all year. The OSU offense will need to keep up and that starts with getting healthy.

“Well I think that we’re getting healthy in different areas,” Gundy said. “We’ve got a ways to go. It’s really hard for me to say six days out with where we’ll be. But hopefully, we’ll have the guys that we need to be up and running and play at a high level.”

Several players went entered the K-State game with barely any practice time. The off week gave OSU extra time to rest but Gundy comments when he talked with the media on Monday sounded like the healing process is still a work in progress for some players.

“Offensively, we just haven’t had very many guys that are practicing and so I’m hoping that we’ll have the majority of these guys back,” Gundy said. “When they have the type of injuries they have it’s hard to tell whether they’ll be there today or whether they’ll be there Friday. So hopefully we’ll get some of these guys healthy and give us a chance to play.”

See every Bedlam score since the rivalry began in 1904

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

