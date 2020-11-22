OSU football: The Cowboys can't expect to win Bedlam by scoring a combined two touchdowns in the past two years

A couple of touchdowns from the offense would have given the defense even more encouragement. They were rewarded with two second-quarter field goals and three third-quarter punts instead. OSU has had its problems in the Bedlam series but scoring touchdowns isn’t usually one of them.

The Cowboys averaged more than 37 points in Bedlam games from 2010-2018. OSU earned two wins and had five losses by 10 points or fewer during that nine-game stretch. OSU scored 16 points against OU last year and 13 points this year. It’ the least amount of points scored in a Bedlam game for OSU since losing 27-0 in 2009. That was also the last time either team has won Bedlam scoring fewer than 33 points.

Offensive lineman Jake Springfield returned from his injury, but OSU’s bad fortune of injury problems continued on Saturday. Sanders left the game near the end of the first quarter after a hard sack before returning in the fourth. Right tackle Teven Jenkins also left the game in the first quarter.