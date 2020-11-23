OSU football: The Bedlam loss hurt but it's Gundy's job to keep the Cowboys looking forward, and that's not always easy

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy woke up at 5:17 a.m. Monday morning before getting to work by 6:10 a.m.
He had his weekly Zoom call with media a little after 9:30 a.m. and found time to crack a few light-hearted jokes during his 30-minute conversation two days after losing 41-13 to Oklahoma.
He was honest in acknowledging the subpar coaching job in Norman but Gundy remained in an upbeat mood on Monday. Not because the loss didn’t hurt. Not because the Beldam rivalry is any less important to him than it is to the OSU fan base. And it wasn't because Gundy doesn't recognize that OSU's second loss could mean the Cowboys miss out on a Big 12 Championship.
Gundy was in positive spirits because his players and coaches need him to be. The Cowboys still have to saddle up and prepare for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas Tech on Saturday.
“The only guy that was in a good mood was me,” Gundy said of the first practice following the loss. “And that’s because I’m the head coach and that’s my job. Players are down. Coaches are down. Coaches are worse than the players.”
Gundy expected things to be better by Monday and they were.
“Guys are back to work and that’s kind of life,” Gundy said. “You pick yourself up and keep going.”
Iowa State is the lone one-loss team in league play. OSU is in a three-way tie for second place with Texas and Oklahoma which own the tiebreaker against it. There is still a mathematical chance for the Cowboys to play in the Big 12 title game, but holding an 0-2 record against the other two second-place teams makes their chances slim right now.
The Cowboys still have three games remaining -- against Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor. They need to win all three to give themselves a chance. It’s Gundy’s job to make sure they’re ready even though they are a long way from the national championship aspirations they started the year with.
“Every year the goal is to win the Big 12 Championship, which I’ve said forever,” Gundy said. “If that’s completely out of the picture then your goal is to be the very best player, very best teammate, very best coach that you can be every single day. That’s our job. If people think that you fold your tent based on that outcome then 95% of the teams across the country would be folding their tent after Week 5. It would make for a pretty ugly season from that point moving forward. So as coaches we’re on salary here. We love to coach the game. As players, these guys are on scholarship or walked on obviously. They love to play the game. And then there is something to be said about life. We get up and do the very best we can. We compete every single day and try to improve ourselves. That’s the message that they get and they buy into it.”
College football coaches have to stay poised after each game as they try to prepare for the next one. They can’t afford to get too high after a win or too low after a loss, even if it's Bedlam. Gundy understands that. It’s his job to bring the energy as his players begin preparing for the next game, but that doesn’t mean his 14th Bedlam loss in 16 years didn’t hurt.
“It’s difficult,” Gundy said. “I think any head coach that says it’s not — and everything is OK , and it’s going to be good and players are fine — I think they’re just BS’ing everybody. When you put a lot into something like we do every week and specifically a game like Bedlam where there is a lot of talk in-state. Most of the players know each other. When you put a lot into something and you don’t come out with the result that you want it’s going to be painful, and it should be. I’ve always said this, just give some thought if it wasn’t painful.
“But the other side of that is these are great learning experiences whether people like to believe that or not. Just like in raising your children at home, it’s not always going to go the way it’s supposed to be. So what do we do? Are we just checking in? Or do we buck up and find a way to make it better? And that’s what we do. Our players have to learn how to overcome these situations. And my job is to be the guy to lay the groundwork and show them how it happens.”
View from the sidelines: Bedlam photos
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
MIKE GUNDY
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
112320-tul-spt-emigcolumn Perkins
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
112420-tul-spt-emigosublog Gundy
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
2020 BEDLAM
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.