OSU football: The Bedlam loss hurt but it's Gundy's job to keep the Cowboys looking forward, and that's not always easy

Iowa State is the lone one-loss team in league play. OSU is in a three-way tie for second place with Texas and Oklahoma which own the tiebreaker against it. There is still a mathematical chance for the Cowboys to play in the Big 12 title game, but holding an 0-2 record against the other two second-place teams makes their chances slim right now.

“Every year the goal is to win the Big 12 Championship, which I’ve said forever,” Gundy said. “If that’s completely out of the picture then your goal is to be the very best player, very best teammate, very best coach that you can be every single day. That’s our job. If people think that you fold your tent based on that outcome then 95% of the teams across the country would be folding their tent after Week 5. It would make for a pretty ugly season from that point moving forward. So as coaches we’re on salary here. We love to coach the game. As players, these guys are on scholarship or walked on obviously. They love to play the game. And then there is something to be said about life. We get up and do the very best we can. We compete every single day and try to improve ourselves. That’s the message that they get and they buy into it.”