OSU football: Rough year for the O-line, but Gundy likes the progression of his young guys

Oklahoma State’s offensive line has been one of the main reasons why the offense has struggled this season.
Protecting quarterback Spencer Sanders and creating holes for running backs have been challenging for the O-line at times. The offensive line hasn’t been as consistent as expected, for a variety of reasons.
OSU lost offensive linemen Dylan Galloway, Bryce Bray and Jacob Farrell before the season started. The Cowboys lost starters Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony in the season opener against Tulsa. The only two offensive linemen who started against Tulsa that are expected to start against Baylor at 6 p.m. Saturday are Josh Sills and Ry Schneider.
OSU’s bad luck has forced the Cowboys to throw young guys into the fire early.
Head coach Mike Gundy put things into perspective during his Zoom call with media on Monday.
“Once we started doing some of our OTA stuff, as of this last game we had eight guys that were not available,” Gundy said. “So we’re into the third wave of the offensive line. That’s a little different. And so we as the coaching staff have to be a little patient as we develop those guys.
“They came from just hanging out at practice, drinking some Gatorade and looking forward to what lunch was going to be to all of a sudden you’re a starter. That really is a difficult situation for them. (Jake) Springfield is a guy we celebrated being a walk-on freshman. Gave him a scholarship and it was an awesome deal and then two weeks later he’s starting.”
Springfield and fellow redshirt freshman Preston Wilson have combined for 10 starts this season. Wilson said he has had practice reps for every position on the offensive line this year. Being a team player and providing what the team needs is something Wilson prides himself on.
“It’s been crazy because I started out the season running with the threes and subbing in with the twos and now I’m going with the ones,” Wilson said. “I’ve always had to have that mentality just be ready. Your time could happen at any point. It could happen tomorrow. It could happen at the end of the season. It could happen next year. It could happen whenever, so I just had to be ready at all times.”
The shuffling of positions on the offensive line has made it difficult for the group to get in a consistent rhythm. Wilson believes the O-line has finally found some rhythm after not switching guys out the past two weeks.
The Cowboys rushed for 317 yards with running back Dezmon Jackson tallying three rushing touchdowns in the 50-44 win against Texas Tech two weeks ago. OSU struggled to run the ball in the second half of the 29-22 loss at TCU last week, but Jackson finished with 118 rushing yards, and OSU allowed just one sack in the past two games.
“When they first went in there like four games ago, whoever we played it was a sack-a-thon,” Gundy said of the younger guys. “We got sacked quite a bit. They’re doing better. They’re getting a little better. I’m excited about what they’re bringing to the table but I’m also realistic that we can’t just all of a sudden make those guys that are just going to compete at a high level right now. …They get beat. They get pushed back but they’re not backing down from anybody and they’re getting a little better every game. They just don’t have enough meat on that chicken bone right now.”
Gundy said the experience the young players are getting now will benefit the team next year. The Cowboys also will have a healthy Birmingham and Anthony back in the lineup.
“Until you get in the fire sometimes you don’t get it,” Gundy said. “Well, they’ve been in a fight now so they know what that street fight is like. And they’re getting tons of reps that you just can’t get when you’re a backup. So that‘s an exciting time. … With all the young guys that are getting some work, we’ll have two centers, three guards and three tackles in spring ball that we feel really comfortable with based on experience. Strength levels will increase and their reps, so I get excited about that.”
