OSU football: Rough year for the O-line, but Gundy likes the progression of his young guys

Springfield and fellow redshirt freshman Preston Wilson have combined for 10 starts this season. Wilson said he has had practice reps for every position on the offensive line this year. Being a team player and providing what the team needs is something Wilson prides himself on.

“It’s been crazy because I started out the season running with the threes and subbing in with the twos and now I’m going with the ones,” Wilson said. “I’ve always had to have that mentality just be ready. Your time could happen at any point. It could happen tomorrow. It could happen at the end of the season. It could happen next year. It could happen whenever, so I just had to be ready at all times.”

The shuffling of positions on the offensive line has made it difficult for the group to get in a consistent rhythm. Wilson believes the O-line has finally found some rhythm after not switching guys out the past two weeks.

The Cowboys rushed for 317 yards with running back Dezmon Jackson tallying three rushing touchdowns in the 50-44 win against Texas Tech two weeks ago. OSU struggled to run the ball in the second half of the 29-22 loss at TCU last week, but Jackson finished with 118 rushing yards, and OSU allowed just one sack in the past two games.