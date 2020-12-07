OSU football: Receiver Tylan Wallace impacts the run and passing game for OSU

The Oklahoma State offense has been most productive when the passing game and run game feed off each other.
The Cowboys had that brewing in the first three quarters against TCU -- before a Tylan Wallace injury at the end of the third quarter made it difficult.
Defensive backs Tre Sterling and Rodarius Williams were also injured in the 29-22 loss and head Coach Mike Gundy said on Monday that all three players will be evaluated on Tuesday.
“I think they’re going to be OK just in kind of seeing them (Sunday),” Gundy said. “But I hate to play doctor when it comes to that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Having Wallace on the field makes all the difference for OSU. Running back Dez Jackson had 103 of his 118 yards in the first half. Wallace had four catches for 28 yards in the first two quarters. He had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the third.
Wallace was the only player to catch a pass for OSU in the third quarter, and his 55-yard touchdown catch gave OSU a 22-21 lead heading into the fourth. Wallace never returned after that play.
Wallace always requires extra attention anytime he steps on the field and his third quarter-performance would have caused the Horned Frogs to emphasize making sure Wallace didn’t beat them in the fourth.
Jackson, who only had 12 rushing yards in the third quarter, could have ended with a strong fourth. Instead, TCU focused more on stopping the run with Wallace on the sidelines. Jackson had six carries for 13 yards in the fourth.
“You take a player that’s a potential early-round draft pick and take him out, the defense doesn’t have to be aware of where he’s at,” Gundy said of Wallace. “If you had the wide view of our game and if you went back and studied it you’ll see that they played a corner underneath him and a safety over the top of him. Well, that’s one less player to defend the run. And if he’s not in then they feel like they’re equal, in my opinion just from looking at it. That gives them one more player to defend the run.”
The offense had two fourth-quarter drives that started in TCU territory. OSU ran seven plays for three yards and a turnover on downs in those two drives.
OSU started a drive on the TCU 44-yard line and was forced to punt after two Jackson runs and an incomplete pass. The Cowboys also started a drive on the TCU 26-yard line that netted negative-two yards. Having the threat of a possible jump-ball pass to Wallace would have taken less attention from the run and allowed Jackson a chance for bigger gains.
“They can load up the box a little more and put more pressure on the run game,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after the game. “And at the end of the day that’s what hurt us. We didn’t run the ball efficiently in the second half. We have a lot of things that we create off the run game and we just weren’t able to do it. We had a great first half, Dez did. The second half wasn’t nearly the same.”
The final regular-season game for OSU will be at Baylor for a 6 p.m. kickoff on Saturday. Having a healthy Tylan Wallace will determine how effective OSU will be in its passing and rushing attack. The Cowboys will be looking for their first win against Baylor since 2017.
