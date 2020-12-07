OSU football: Receiver Tylan Wallace impacts the run and passing game for OSU

Jackson, who only had 12 rushing yards in the third quarter, could have ended with a strong fourth. Instead, TCU focused more on stopping the run with Wallace on the sidelines. Jackson had six carries for 13 yards in the fourth.

“You take a player that’s a potential early-round draft pick and take him out, the defense doesn’t have to be aware of where he’s at,” Gundy said of Wallace. “If you had the wide view of our game and if you went back and studied it you’ll see that they played a corner underneath him and a safety over the top of him. Well, that’s one less player to defend the run. And if he’s not in then they feel like they’re equal, in my opinion just from looking at it. That gives them one more player to defend the run.”

The offense had two fourth-quarter drives that started in TCU territory. OSU ran seven plays for three yards and a turnover on downs in those two drives.

OSU started a drive on the TCU 44-yard line and was forced to punt after two Jackson runs and an incomplete pass. The Cowboys also started a drive on the TCU 26-yard line that netted negative-two yards. Having the threat of a possible jump-ball pass to Wallace would have taken less attention from the run and allowed Jackson a chance for bigger gains.