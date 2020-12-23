OSU football: Receiver Dillon Stoner is preparing for his final game as a Cowboy as OSU gets ready for the Cheez-It Bowl

The Cheez-It Bowl will be the last college football game for Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner after he confirmed Monday that he will not be returning for another year.

The fifth-year senior had the option to play an additional season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to each player because of COVID-19. Stoner has opted not to use the extra year after the Dec. 29 bowl game against Miami.

“I’ve had a great five years here, redshirting my freshman year and being able to play a full four seasons was definitely a blessing,” Stoner said. “It’s just time. I’m about to turn 23 next year and I want to give the next level a shot, so I feel like I have a good opportunity to do so.”

Tylan Wallace, who is expected to play in the bowl game, has proven to be one of the best receivers in OSU history during his time in Stillwater. But Stoner has continued to show over the last four years that he is also a reliable option.

Stoner’s most recent example of that was his historic performance in the regular-season finale against Baylor. Stoner had a career day, catching eight passes and scoring three touchdowns. His 247 receiving yards are the third-most receiving yards in a single game by an OSU player.