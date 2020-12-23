OSU football: Receiver Dillon Stoner is preparing for his final game as a Cowboy as OSU gets ready for the Cheez-It Bowl

The Cheez-It Bowl will be the last college football game for Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner after he confirmed Monday that he will not be returning for another year.
The fifth-year senior had the option to play an additional season after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to each player because of COVID-19. Stoner has opted not to use the extra year after the Dec. 29 bowl game against Miami.
“I’ve had a great five years here, redshirting my freshman year and being able to play a full four seasons was definitely a blessing,” Stoner said. “It’s just time. I’m about to turn 23 next year and I want to give the next level a shot, so I feel like I have a good opportunity to do so.”
Tylan Wallace, who is expected to play in the bowl game, has proven to be one of the best receivers in OSU history during his time in Stillwater. But Stoner has continued to show over the last four years that he is also a reliable option.
Stoner’s most recent example of that was his historic performance in the regular-season finale against Baylor. Stoner had a career day, catching eight passes and scoring three touchdowns. His 247 receiving yards are the third-most receiving yards in a single game by an OSU player.
Adarius Bowman set the school record when he tallied 300 receiving yards at Kansas on Oct. 14, 2006. James Washington is second on the list after racking up 296 yards against Pittsburgh on Sept. 17, 2016. Stoner is one spot ahead of Dez Bryant, who tallied 236 receiving yards against Houston on Sept. 6, 2008.
OSU will start and end Stoner’s final season the same way it did for him three years ago.
The Cowboys hosted Tulsa for the 2017 season opener, and Stoner caught four passes for 18 yards in the 59-24 win as a redshirt freshman. That season ended with a 30-21 win over Virginia Tech in the 2017 Camping World Bowl in Orlando. Stoner caught four passes for 35 yards in that game, including a 17-yard touchdown.
The Cowboys beat Tulsa 16-7 in this year’s season opener, and Stoner caught three passes for 14 yards. The Cowboys will end the year playing in the same location as Stoner’s first bowl game and the Cowboys hope to have similar success in Camping World Stadium that it had in 2017.
“We got more of an experience last time we headed down to Orlando,” Stoner said. “We got to go to Disney World and stuff like that. Definitely going to miss the whole bowl experience but excited to play Miami for one last game as a Cowboy.”
OSU is 2-1 in the three bowl games Stoner has played in. A win against Miami would give the former Jenks High School standout three bowl victories in his career and one more chance to celebrate with his college teammates.
Taking off his uniform after the game for the last time will not be easy for Stoner.
“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “Probably pretty emotional but like I said, I’ve had one hell of a time here and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”