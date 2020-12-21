OSU football: Reaching the postseason in 2020 is an accomplishment for college football and Mike Gundy is grateful for the opportunity

College football reached a milestone Sunday that some people thought wouldn’t happen this season.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 season in serious jeopardy to the point that, five months ago, many believed there wouldn’t be a season this year. Others believed the season wouldn’t finish, even if it did start. But the bowl announcements Sunday released joy into the college football world, knowing the season has nearly reached the finish line in spite of the pandemic.
Oklahoma State will play its last game of the year when it plays Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.
“I'm a little bit shocked, with all that was taking place in the latter part of July,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. “I felt good about the season in April, May and June. I started to get concerned with everything that was going on across the country in July. And then once we got to the middle of the season, and so many teams started having issues with the virus, I started to have some more concerns. But for us to be able to finish the season and now be able to be playing a bowl game. I know it's only a one-day trip, but it still gives our players a chance to compete against a very, very good football team.”
OSU’s season opener against Tulsa was pushed back a week because of Tulsa’s issues with COVID-19. The game against Baylor was postponed and rescheduled because of Baylor’s issues with the virus, but OSU was one of the fortunate teams that didn’t have any of its games canceled. The Cowboys played all 10 of their regular-season games.
Miami played 10 of its 11 scheduled games. Its final regular-season game against Georgia Tech was canceled.
“We were on a good run and then it got us in November,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said of the virus. “To the point where we had to shut down for two weeks. It just shows how relentless the virus is and, you know, our medical people we thought put in great protocols, and yet this thing can still slip through the cracks. Hopefully, we’ll have everybody healthy. I hope both teams can stay healthy so we can have a great game, but again we are still, you know, we still are testing and hoping, every time with our fingers crossed the results come back negative.”
Gundy said the Cowboys will have about three days of practice and will go through the usual testing before letting the players go home for three days for Christmas. The team will be back together for a day before taking off for Orlando.
“We made the decision to let our players go home and spend time with their families over Christmas,” Gundy said. “We thought that was more important than the extra practice days during this time of year, with all the players have dealt with because of the virus.”
Woods enters portal
Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Jelani Woods has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The fourth-year junior caught eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown this season. Woods has tallied 31 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns in his career with the Cowboys.
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (Yukon Southwest Covenant HS)
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jordan Brailford
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (injured reserve)
Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (BTW HS)
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (Tuttle HS)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (Wagoner HS) (injured reserve; designated to return)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor (injured reserve)
Cleveland Browns tackle Vincent Taylor
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington
