OSU football: Reaching the postseason in 2020 is an accomplishment for college football and Mike Gundy is grateful for the opportunity

The COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 season in serious jeopardy to the point that, five months ago, many believed there wouldn’t be a season this year. Others believed the season wouldn’t finish, even if it did start. But the bowl announcements Sunday released joy into the college football world, knowing the season has nearly reached the finish line in spite of the pandemic.

“I'm a little bit shocked, with all that was taking place in the latter part of July,” OSU head coach Mike Gundy said. “I felt good about the season in April, May and June. I started to get concerned with everything that was going on across the country in July. And then once we got to the middle of the season, and so many teams started having issues with the virus, I started to have some more concerns. But for us to be able to finish the season and now be able to be playing a bowl game. I know it's only a one-day trip, but it still gives our players a chance to compete against a very, very good football team.”