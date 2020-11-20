OSU football: Quarterback Spencer Sanders is making his Bedlam debut this week

After missing last year’s Bedlam game with a thumb injury, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders will make his Bedlam debut Saturday.
Sanders will be making his 15th start and the Cowboys will need him to be the best version of himself when they kick off against the Sooners in Norman at 6:30 p.m.
One of the biggest improvements OSU coach Mike Gundy says Sanders has made is with his composure. Sanders will need to keep that composure in what is expected to be the most emotionally charged regular-season game of the year.
“We needed him to adjust his composure some when things didn’t go well,” Gundy said. “Quarterbacks have to have short-term memories. It is what it is. Most of the time things go well; sometimes things don’t go well. You’ve got to get over it really quick. You have to be composed and he’s much better this year than he was last year at this time.”
Sanders missed nearly the entire first three games of the year after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa. The Cowboys are 2-1 since his return.
Sanders threw for a career-high 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Cowboys' 41-34 overtime loss to Texas on Halloween. That’s the part of Sanders OSU needs to see against Oklahoma. He is a dangerous quarterback whose ability to make plays with his legs keeps opposing coaches up at night.
“He’s a really good player,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "The combination of a really good athlete, obviously dangerous with his legs and gives them a threat there when he carries the ball and when he scrambles. And then he's got a really strong arm. You can tell he's decisive about where he wants to go with the football and obviously a lot of plays in the throwing game. It's always one of the toughest things to defend, is a guy that can do both well and he certainly does both well and has a good group of skill guys around him that he does a good job of distributing to up there.”
Sanders had a career day against the Longhorns, but he also had three turnovers after throwing two interceptions in the 24-21 win over Iowa State a week earlier. That’s the version of Sanders that needs to stay at home.
Gundy is confident in his quarterback’s ability to make the right plays.
“I feel really good about where Spencer is with his composure,” Gundy said. “... The positive about Spencer is he’s ultra-competitive. He’s not scared to go compete. He fights right to the end.”
With the way these two teams are matched up, the Cowboys could find themselves in an intense fight late in the fourth quarter. OSU has a strong defense going against an OU quarterback who has even fewer starts than Sanders.
Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler is a first-year starter for the Sooners who also struggled with turnovers in the first few games of the season. Rattler, who has the Sooners rolling on a four-game winning streak, will be making his Bedlam debut. OSU cornerback Rodarius Williams said going against Sanders in practice is good preparation for Rattler, who can also move around in the pocket.
“Definitely the same tendencies,” Williams said of the two quarterbacks. “Some people may compare one of them higher than the other one, but I feel like they’re the same. Both the guys can make plays.”
Video: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten break down Bedlam
Columnist Guerin Emig
Columnist Bill Haisten
OU beat writer Eric Bailey
OSU beat writer Frank Bonner
Sports writer Kelly Hines
Sports writer Barry Lewis
Sports writer Mike Brown
Assistant editor Patrick Prince
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.