OSU football: Quarterback Spencer Sanders is making his Bedlam debut this week

“He’s a really good player,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "The combination of a really good athlete, obviously dangerous with his legs and gives them a threat there when he carries the ball and when he scrambles. And then he's got a really strong arm. You can tell he's decisive about where he wants to go with the football and obviously a lot of plays in the throwing game. It's always one of the toughest things to defend, is a guy that can do both well and he certainly does both well and has a good group of skill guys around him that he does a good job of distributing to up there.”

Sanders had a career day against the Longhorns, but he also had three turnovers after throwing two interceptions in the 24-21 win over Iowa State a week earlier. That’s the version of Sanders that needs to stay at home.

Gundy is confident in his quarterback’s ability to make the right plays.

“I feel really good about where Spencer is with his composure,” Gundy said. “... The positive about Spencer is he’s ultra-competitive. He’s not scared to go compete. He fights right to the end.”

With the way these two teams are matched up, the Cowboys could find themselves in an intense fight late in the fourth quarter. OSU has a strong defense going against an OU quarterback who has even fewer starts than Sanders.