OSU football: QB Spencer Sanders starts versus No. 17 Iowa State

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders took the field for the first time in over a month when he started in Saturday’s game against No. 17 Iowa State.

Sanders injured his ankle during the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19. He only threw two passes for 23 yards in the 16-7 win. Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth started in the two games against West Virginia and Kansas.

Illingworth helped lead OSU to a 3-0 start and a No. 6 ranking in the Associated Press Poll, but having their dual-threat QB back in the huddle will be big for the Cowboys as they try to hand Iowa State its first conference loss.

Kansas State moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 after a 55-14 win over Kansas. The winner of Saturday’s game between ISU and OSU will join the Wildcats as the only unbeaten Big 12 teams in league play.

