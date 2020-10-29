OSU football: Protecting the football a priority for Sanders on Saturday

Sanders missed nearly the entire first three games after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Tulsa but returned to help lead OSU to a 24-21 win over Iowa State last week. He threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 71 yards.

“There were times that he did things that I don’t think that he would have if he didn’t get injured last year. …and then the three or how many ever he missed this year,” Gundy said. “He’s still not really to that point where he’s an experienced player. I said this after the game, his composure was much better than it has been in his career here at Oklahoma State. That’s a start for him. He needs to stay level-headed. I love a competitive, fiery nature, but I don’t necessarily want a guy to be that way at quarterback if he can’t control his emotions with all the information that we give them to play quarterback here.”