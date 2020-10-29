OSU football: Protecting the football a priority for Sanders on Saturday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders had a solid season last year that ended with him being named Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
He threw for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. He also rushed for 628 yards and two touchdowns, but turnovers became an issue toward the middle of the season. Sanders had a combined eight turnovers in back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Baylor.
Ball security got a little better for Sanders before missing the final three games of the season with a thumb injury. The ability to protect the football was one of the most anticipated improvements for Sanders heading into this year. Saturday presents a perfect opportunity for Sanders to show he has grown in that area when the Cowboys host Texas at 3 p.m.
He will be going against an experienced quarterback in Sam Ehlinger, who has thrown for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in the three games Texas has won this year. He also has 293 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season. Defensive end Trace Ford got his first introduction to Ehlinger in the 36-30 loss to Texas last year.
“I remember him being just huge,” Ford said. “Probably the biggest quarterback I’d ever seen coming up to that, and how fast he was. He can run for his size. He ran a lot faster than I expected. He was big and fast and he was smart. …That was the first time I ever experienced a quarterback like that.”
Sanders missed nearly the entire first three games after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Tulsa but returned to help lead OSU to a 24-21 win over Iowa State last week. He threw for 235 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 71 yards.
“There were times that he did things that I don’t think that he would have if he didn’t get injured last year. …and then the three or how many ever he missed this year,” Gundy said. “He’s still not really to that point where he’s an experienced player. I said this after the game, his composure was much better than it has been in his career here at Oklahoma State. That’s a start for him. He needs to stay level-headed. I love a competitive, fiery nature, but I don’t necessarily want a guy to be that way at quarterback if he can’t control his emotions with all the information that we give them to play quarterback here.”
Oklahoma State is hoping to play for a Big 12 title this year and a chance at a College Football Playoff berth. The Cowboys have their starting quarterback healthy again and Sanders will need to continue cleaning up little mistakes.
“We’re all human. We make mistakes but at the end of the day, I want to be a perfectionist,” Sanders said. “I want to be perfect in my game. I want to be perfect in my craft. It’s just little things like making the right reads on certain plays.”
The first Sanders turnover against Iowa State was a tipped pass that got intercepted. Sanders just chalked that up as a good play by the ISU defender. The second interception, where he forced a pass that was picked off, is the type of decision Sanders said he needs to eliminate.
“I just can’t force it,” Sanders said. “I’ve got to go inside. The inside was open. It’s just little mistakes like that just to keep us going. If I fix those little mistakes, who knows what happens in those drives. Maybe the score is 42 to something, you never know. So just take care of the little things.”
Ehlinger and Sanders combined to throw for 549 yards in Austin last year. Ehlinger threw for four touchdowns and one interception while Sanders had no passing touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown while Ehlinger rushed for 70 yards.
The Cowboys settled for three field goals in last year’s six-point loss and will need to turn those into touchdowns on Saturday. The Cowboys have arguably the best defense in the Big 12, so as long as Sanders and the OSU offense can protect the ball and score its share of touchdowns, OSU should be in good shape. The Cowboys haven’t lost to Texas at home since losing 28-7 in 2014.
