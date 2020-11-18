OSU football: Now would be a perfect time for the O-line to play its best game

Oklahoma State has four regular-season games left, and winning Bedlam this week would get the Cowboys one step closer to playing in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington next month.

The OSU defense will need to play well, and nothing has indicated that it won’t when the Cowboys take the field in Norman at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Defense alone won’t win the game. The Cowboys need help from their offense, and that starts with the offensive line.

“Our defense has played really well this season, and it’s obvious our offense has not been as productive,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We’re down three offensive linemen. We’re playing two freshmen guards, and so when you’re playing freshmen guards you have two things going on, and it’s no secret they’re not as strong as they need to be to play at this level and they’re not as experienced.”

Injuries up front have caused a lot of movement on the O-line. Center Ry Schneider still trusts in his teammates no matter who is switched in and out. Schneider said if he focuses too much on his teammates and their assignments, then he’ll be the one to mess up.