OSU football notebook: Unveiling of Boone Pickens statue will be live streamed around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday

Statue unveiling to be live-streamed
The Boone Pickens 9-foot statue will be unveiled at Oklahoma State’s final home game of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
The presentation is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. OSU president Burns Hargis, athletic director Mike Holder and head coach Mike Gundy are on the list of speakers. Fans can watch the ceremony live on Facebook or YouTube.
Pickens will be the third person recognized with a statue on the OSU campus. Artist Harold Holden sculpted it out of bronze.
The statue is located west of Boone Pickens Stadium and will honor the late alumnus, who donated around $600 million to OSU athletics and academics.
Pickens set the record for the largest gift to an athletics program in NCAA history when he donated $165 million to OSU in 2005.
“Prior to his gift, we had arguably the worst facility in the league,” Gundy said. “Now, we’ve built a facility and a stadium that people are proud of. It’s a perfects size for us. When we’re virus free we can have 60,000 people here. We have a basketball type of environment and it makes for a hell of a home game day environment.”
Reports: Positive test for Illingworth
Backup quarterback Shane Illingworth has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
He will be unavailable for Saturday's game against Texas Tech.
The true freshman has been OSU’s main option at quarterback when starter Spencer Sanders has been out with injury. He has appeared in four games with two starts.
Illingworth has completed 41-of-70 passes for 554 yards and four touchdowns with one interception this season. He completed 5-of-21 passes and threw OSU’s only touchdown in the Bedlam loss after Sanders took a big hit and left the game before returning in the fourth quarter.
Hubbard battles ankle injury
Running back Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last season, and there is no denying how dangerous he is when healthy.
The problem is, Hubbard hasn’t been healthy for much of the season. Rushing for at least 100 yards was routine for Hubbard last year. The game against McNeese State where he only had eight carries was Hubbard’s only time rushing for less than 100 yards last year.
There have been times where he has shown he is still the same running back. Hubbard rushed for 145 yards against Kansas and 139 against Iowa State in back-to-back games. He had 72 yards on 25 carries against Texas and only has a combined 14 carries in the two games since then.
Gundy said Hubbard has been battling an ankle issue for about a month, which has significantly limited his practice time.
“We keep him in a boot to try to let it recover,” Gundy said. “He’s had some tough breaks. He played in the Texas game and did fine and then came out the next day he had an issue. He’s competing. He’s limited. His practices are limited, which makes it extremely difficult. Even a young man that’s got a lot of talent like Chuba does, if you don’t practice it’s tough to play in games. So he’s been a little spotty there but he’s done himself and he’s done his team a favor by pushing through this and fighting. I think later in life he’ll look back and think that it’s the right thing to do.”
Injuries
The offensive line took another hit when Teven Jenkins went down last week. On Monday, Gundy said Jenkins has had some lower back issues and was getting ready for an MRI.
Placekicker Alex Hale was injured during pregame warmups and redshirt freshman Brady Pohl had to fill in for him.
“We think it could be serious,” Gundy said. “I didn’t know what happened. I thought maybe he slipped coming on a ramp or something but I guess during warm-ups. Very unfortunate situation for him. He’s been awesome for us. It doesn’t look good. We don’t know for sure.”
Hale has been nearly perfect for OSU in his first year as the starting placekicker. He has only missed one of his 14 field-goal attempts. Pohl, who scored his first field goal on a 24-yard attempt at Kansas on Oct. 3, made both of his field-goal attempts at Oklahoma last week.
Gundy is confident in Pohl.
“In preseason we actually had a pretty good contest with two or three guys that were kicking to see who the starter was," Gundy said. "I had mentioned to a couple guys on our staff. I know this is the first time ever in my years as a head coach that we’ve got two really, really, really good kickers. That’s a heck of a deal. Unfortunately, we ended up having to use him but it’s a good problem to have at that particular time.”
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
